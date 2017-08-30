Is Audrey Roloff In Labor?

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are thisclose to becoming parents! The couple is expected their baby girl any day now and have been getting the last few essential things in place before she arrives. This week, Audrey made “padcicles” for post-labor.

On Tuesday night, Jeremy got the baby monitors up and rolling. Everything has come together since the couple moved into their new home a couple of weeks ago. The nursery is done and the littlest Roloff-to-be already has a closet full of clothes, many of which were gifts from family and friends. Last night, Audrey shared some of the new onesies from her “Always More” baby collection, which her little one will certainly be wearing very soon!

Fans are super excited to hear the Roloff’s birth announcement — and it may be coming very soon. Both Jeremy and Audrey have been very quiet (read silent) on social media today. Neither one has posted any updates, photos, or videos over the past 13 hours! Another hint that Audrey might be in labor? Jeremy’s mom, Amy, hasn’t been on social media today either!

Audrey’s due date is August 31, which is tomorrow. Fans have noticed the sudden social media shift and many have been writing comments on Audrey’s latest Instagram photo, asking various questions about the arrival of her little girl. Could it be today? It’s absolutely possible!

As far as a baby name goes, Audrey and Jeremy wanted to choose a unique name for their daughter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors about what name the couple had chosen started circulating earlier this summer. The top rumor on the list? Bunyan Rose. Aubrey and Jeremy haven’t revealed the name they have chosen, not have they given their fans any hints — but everyone will find out soon. Even if Audrey isn’t in labor at this very moment, her little one will be here within days.

This is the first child for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. Are you excited for the Little People, Big World stars? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]