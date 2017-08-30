Is Audrey Roloff In Labor?

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are thisclose to becoming parents! The couple is expected their baby girl any day now and have been getting the last few essential things in place before she arrives. This week, Audrey made “padcicles” for post-labor.
On Tuesday night, Jeremy got the baby monitors up and rolling. Everything has come together since the couple moved into their new home a couple of weeks ago. The nursery is done and the littlest Roloff-to-be already has a closet full of clothes, many of which were gifts from family and friends. Last night, Audrey shared some of the new onesies from her “Always More” baby collection, which her little one will certainly be wearing very soon!
Fans are super excited to hear the Roloff’s birth announcement — and it may be coming very soon. Both Jeremy and Audrey have been very quiet (read silent) on social media today. Neither one has posted any updates, photos, or videos over the past 13 hours! Another hint that Audrey might be in labor? Jeremy’s mom, Amy, hasn’t been on social media today either!
Audrey’s due date is August 31, which is tomorrow. Fans have noticed the sudden social media shift and many have been writing comments on Audrey’s latest Instagram photo, asking various questions about the arrival of her little girl. Could it be today? It’s absolutely possible!
Attention momapreneurs… how do you do it?! I think the thing I am most nervous for post labor/delivery is learning to balance being a mom while running my businesses. I know that my priorities will need to take a shift, and I know that I won't be able to give as much as I once could to @beating50 and @shopalwaysmore barre3, and writing, but I want to find that sweet spot. I'm trying so hard to plan and get organized so that I can take some kind of a "maternity leave" but I feel a little lost… if you're a mom that works from home, runs your own shop, or started your own business, I would love to hear your advice! Also, if you follow any rad momapreneurs out there, tag them in the comments! Pc: @jeremyroloff ????#momapreneur #shopalwaysmore #alwaysmoredevotionals #beating50percent #morethanoils #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj #alwaymore
Every week, since our honeymoon, Jer and I sit down together and ask each other the same 6 questions and record our answers in a little journal. You'd be shocked at how simple the questions are, but even more surprised at how effective they can be. We began calling this practice our "Navigator's Council." It was a set aside time every Sunday for us to intentionally connect, communicate, and grow in love. You know those things that come up throughout the week that you always intend to have a conversation with your spouse about… but then there's just never a good time? Our Navigator's Council became a reliable "good time to talk about it." It has helped me share my heart, and understand Jer's, in a more meaningful way. This practice has been hands down one of the biggest assets to our marriage. As we look back on old entries, we are amazed a what this mere journal has prevented us from, and the standard it has held us to. The more we realized the benefits of this practice, the more we wanted to share it with others! So we decided to make our Navigator's Council notebook a little more legitament… in addition to our weekly questions, we added weekly devotionals + a calander and more space for notes, and we turned it into a self published book! Since December – when we launched it – thousands of you have joined us in commiting to this practice!!! It has been so incredible to read the reviews and testimonies from couples around the world, young and seasoned, who have joined us in this practice and their marriages have been radically changed, transformed, and strengthen! We can't wait to have a full bookshelf of journals someday that have recorded the growth of our love. If you haven't already, we hope you will consider picking up your own Navigator's Council and investing MORE into your marriage! Navigatorscouncil.com or click the link in my bio #navigatorscouncil #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj @beating50
As far as a baby name goes, Audrey and Jeremy wanted to choose a unique name for their daughter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors about what name the couple had chosen started circulating earlier this summer. The top rumor on the list? Bunyan Rose. Aubrey and Jeremy haven’t revealed the name they have chosen, not have they given their fans any hints — but everyone will find out soon. Even if Audrey isn’t in labor at this very moment, her little one will be here within days.
This is the first child for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. Are you excited for the Little People, Big World stars? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]