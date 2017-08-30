Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution Book: Number 1 For Teens

Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution for teens hit stores Tuesday and is ranked #1 in Teen and Young Adult books for social issues, politics, and biographies on Amazon. The book covers relevant issues including a livable wage, affordable college, climate change, immigration reform, and police and prison reform.

“Today’s teens are “the smartest, most idealistic, and least prejudiced generation in the modern history of the United States,” Bernie writes in the book’s introduction. Divided into eight chapters, Sanders’ writing clearly explains contemporary political, social and economic issues. Solutions and recommendations for activism and change follow the issues.

Infographics present facts. The chapter on a livable wage includes a map of the 50 U.S. states showing state minimum wages. Unless you live in one of the four states with a minimum wage lower than $7.25 an hour, you probably wouldn’t know that some states have no minimum wage, or like Wyoming and Georgia, set the hourly rate as low as $5.15 an hour.

Tying facts to social media, the book features relevant messages for young people that Bernie Sanders has tweeted, like his message from April 20, 2017: “There’s no state where a full-time minimum wage worker can afford a one-bedroom apartment at the fair market rent. That’s unacceptable.”

A glossary includes political and economic terms. It defines forms of government like “socialism,” “oligarchy,” and “democracy,” and financial concepts including “bailouts,” “collusion,” and “deregulate.” Sanders’ message resonates with younger Americans including thousands of new, young members in the Democratic Socialists of America, Kristine Moore reported August 7 in Inquisitr.

Sanders told Teen Vogue’s Lily Herman “it’s not good enough to just feel strongly about an issue; you’ve got to figure out how you can make change in a democratic society.” More than 2 million Americans under age 30 voted for Sanders in the 2016 U.S. presidential primary elections, more than voted for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump combined.

ICYMI yesterday for @TeenVogue I interviewed @BernieSanders about his new book for progressive young people: https://t.co/j1DBQ9h8uA — Lily Herman (@lkherman) August 30, 2017

Another of the book’s eight chapters covers the facts about health care for all. It has been widely reported that the United States is the world’s only major country that doesn’t guarantee healthcare to all people. The current Affordable Care Act leaves an estimated 30 million Americans uninsured.

Bernie Sanders Guide to A Political Revolution is detailed, fact-filled, and doesn’t talk down to younger readers. Sanders told Teen Vogue’s Lily Herman that “a lot of media thinks people are dumb and can’t deal with real issues.” Billionaires and established political leaders control the media dialog and political process, he added.

“You’ve got to sit down in your community and your state and figure out how you deal with that,” Sanders said, voicing one of the book’s core messages.

He gave the example of legislation he recently introduced to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, which had 31 co-sponsors. Five years ago, Sanders said, the legislation would likely have had no co-sponsors. Protests and advocacy by lower-wage workers throughout the country have advanced the concept of #Fightfor15. “The lesson to be learned is that when people stand up and fight for change by the millions, we can make change,” Sanders said.

Bernie continues to provide clear messages about the issues via social media.

Our job today: make sure lives are saved in Houston. Our job tomorrow: understand the role that climate change has played in this tragedy. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 30, 2017

Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution is on sale via all major booksellers in hardcover, audio, and e-book versions.