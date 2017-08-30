Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Expecting First Child With Husband Austin

The news that fans have been waiting for is here and Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth is expecting her first child with her husband Austin. She got married after her sister Jinger, but actually ended up pregnant before her. Somehow, Joy-Anna was able to avoid rumors about pregnancy and just got to announce the news herself. People shared the details about the couple’s first pregnancy.

Joy-Anna Duggar actually gave a statement and the couple couldn’t be more excited. She said, “We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby! Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Joy and Austin got married back in May in Rogers, Arkansas. They only had a three-month engagement, but the couple had known each other for a long time before getting engaged. They went to Geneva, Switzerland, for their honeymoon and this couple has seemed head over heels in love.

Nobody is shocked to hear that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is pregnant really. The Duggars don’t believe in birth control and normally they end up having babies pretty soon after getting married. Anna and Josh Duggar are expecting their fifth child together right now.

Joy-Anna shared in the past that she really enjoyed all of the time she spent with her mom growing up and she looks forward to that with her own children in the future. She has made it very clear that she wants to be a mom and that this is really important to her.

Austin also spoke out sharing that he is excited to be a dad and is looking forward to all of the stages of pregnancy. It sounds like Austin is ready for this new journey. Joy also shared that they want as many kids as God thinks they can handle. That sounds like they could end up having a large family just like she grew up in, but it might not happen. They will just have to see what God’s plan is for them.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already expecting a child? Do you feel like Jinger will be next? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they return to TLC in September.

Celebrating our 1 month anniversary in Israel! #loveyouforeverandalwaysbabe #seaofGalilee #holyland #GodblessIsrael A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

[Featured Image by Austin & Joy Forsythe/Instagram]