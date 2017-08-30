‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Details On Sami Brady’s Return Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers for this fall have been rolling in, and some very interesting storylines are starting to be revealed. The latest news reveals that Alison Sweeney will be reprising her role as Sami Brady in the near future and that Sami will bring a lot of drama back with her to Salem.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sami Brady will return just in time for the biggest storylines of the year. Sami will seemingly return to Salem for the wedding of Sonny Kiriakis and Paul Narita, who are having a double ceremony with Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux. During the wedding, Sami will get the shock of her life when her “dead” son, Will Horton, shows up to crash the party and bring chaos back to Days of Our Lives.

After the initial shock of Will’s return wears off, Sami Brady will want answers about what happened to her son and who is responsible for the ordeal. Sami’s journey will reportedly take her to Memphis, where she may find out more than she bargained for. Days of Our Lives rumors suggest that during her travels, Sami may actually find out that her beloved husband, EJ DiMera, is still alive. EJ and Sami are among one of the most loved couples on DOOL, and fans would love to see them together again. However, there is one problem: If EJ were to return, it would be through a recast, as actor James Scott seemingly has no interest in reprising the fan-favorite role.

Meanwhile, Sami’s trip to Memphis may also uncover the truth about other members of the DiMera family. It seems that Kristen DiMera may still be alive, as actress Eileen Davidson is set to make her Days of Our Lives return. In addition, there could be a big Stefano twist coming, as DOOL has sent out a casting call for a hand actor, revealing that they’re looking for a tan, older gentleman to portray a set of arms and hands on the soap. It seems that it could be Stefano as he rises from the ashes yet again.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]