Obama Serves Food In Photo, But Not To Houston Flood Victims: Latest Trump-Shaming Ploy?

A picture of Barack Obama serving hot meals to people “in Texas” went viral online with a caption that compares his caring deeds to President Trump, who is not serving meals. If the truth be told, both Obama and Trump are not serving meals to Houston flood victims today.

President Trump is on the outskirts of the flood, as he doesn’t want to bring more chaos to the shelters that are harboring the flood victims, according to BBC News.

Former President Obama wasn’t in Texas at the time, and although he tweeted a big “thank you” to all who are helping the victims, he wasn’t anywhere near this catastrophe today, according to the San Antonio News. The viral picture of Obama serving up food with his family by his side is seen in a post below.

The former president was serving food to those in need in that picture, but that was from a Thanksgiving dinner in a nice, dry Washington, D.C., back in 2015. Barack, Michelle, and their girls are seen serving dinner to homeless vets. A video titled “Feast with Friends” was posted on the Washington Post website a few years back showing the previous first family doing their civic duties.

From what the reports are indicating today, this may have been done as an attempt to shame Trump, suggests the Independent Journal Review. Trump is not touring the shelters to meet the with Houston flood victims, but there’s a reason for this.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conveyed the reason even before Trump left Washington to head down to Texas. As far as President Trump is concerned, it is important that the focus stays on the flood victims, reports BBC News. His presence would only take away from that.

The Obama family was at St. Luke’s Methodist Church in the nation’s capital, not in the heart of flooded Texas when the picture above was taken.

The caption that came along with that picture, which started the viral event, said, “Something you’ll never see trump do: Obama is in Texas serving meals.”

The original post has been taken down, but not before it has been tweeted and retweeted.

After the first photo, another bubbled up online, and this one also shows Obama serving food to people, but once again he is not serving meals to the Texas flood victims. The picture is being used to show that the Obama family is in Texas, which they were not at the time.

A few more pictures have already been posted by others suggesting that Obama and his family are working hard to feed Houston’s displaced. While the different photos show him and his family serving food, it is not in Houston, and these are not even recent images.

Photo: President Obama & family prepare food for those in need @ DC Central Kitchen. How are you serving on #911day? pic.twitter.com/dccz35b — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) September 11, 2011

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made it clear before Trump embarked on his trip to Texas that he wasn’t going to let his presence interfere with the rescue efforts. For that reason, he will stay on the outskirts of the shelters.

Huckabee said, “The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn’t disrupt any of the recovery efforts that are still ongoing.”

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]