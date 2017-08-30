Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Enjoy A Date Night Ahead Of ‘Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky’ Episode Two

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright continue to shut down rumors of an impending split.

After the premiere episode of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, featured Taylor looking into a possible engagement, the reality couple has continued to spend time with one another, and on Tuesday night, August 29, they embarked on a romantic date in Los Angeles.

“Another great @FatherSons_ shirt that I probably should iron… night out with my baby @BNCartwright #datenight,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of his pre-date selfie.

Prior to the premiere of Jax Taylor’s new show, rumors claiming the couple was nearing a split began to circulate. However, just a short time after they did, the reality star and SUR Lounge bartender shot down the allegations and insisted he and Brittany Cartwright were doing just fine.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have also faced rumors of a possible engagement in recent months, and last week, as they promoted their new show, Cartwright was seen wearing a stunning ring on her ring finger.

Brittany Cartwright was also seen wearing the ring earlier this year, but so far, she and Jax Taylor have stayed mum on their plans for the future, likely because their series will include tons of special moments, and hopefully, some exciting announcements about their next step.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began their relationship in 2015 after meeting in Las Vegas. Since then, they have been living in West Hollywood, California, where they both work at SUR.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Marie, don’t miss the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in production.

The series is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

As for their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, new episodes of the show air every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]