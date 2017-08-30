Princess Diana’s Death Was A ‘Gift And A Curse’ For Camilla Parker Bowles, Royal Insider Admits

Princess Diana’s death has followed Camilla Parker Bowles for the past 20 years. Although Diana’s shocking end allowed Bowles to finally wed Prince Charles, the couple will be forever haunted by the tragic event.

According to Express, Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, claims that Bowles benefited from her passing but will also never escape it. Prior to the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, Burrell revealed that Bowles would not have been allowed to marry Charles if Diana were still alive. Diana’s tragic end opened the door for Charles and Bowles to officially tie the knot, but her death also cursed their future together.

Diana and Charles’ marriage was famously destroyed when she discovered he was having an affair with Bowles. The cheating scandal was damaging enough to Charles’ reputation, but Diana’s death magnified it, especially after he wed Bowles. The couple now has to deal with public backlash every August when people around the world commemorate the memory of their beloved princess.

Even more damning, News Week reports that most Britons loved Diana more than Charles when they were married. Not only was she the perfect match for Charles, but Princess Diana outshined him in the media. Between her glamorous style and charity work, Diana quickly became a celebrated icon around the world. Charles, on the other hand, was not held in high esteem in the public eye, a fact made worse after the affair came to light.

The 20th anniversary of Diana’s passing has been particularly brutal for Charles and Bowles. While other members of the royal family pay tribute to Diana’s memory, inside sources claim that Charles is going through a lot of pain.

“It is fair to say Prince Charles is feeling pretty raw and emotional with a lot of the pain from the past being dredged up again,” a source shared. “It is good that the virtues and good works of Princess Diana are being remembered but, unfortunately, there has been a relentless focus on the heartache of decades ago as well.”

The insider claims that Charles is leaning on the support of his friends to deal with all the negative press. He has not commented on the rumors surrounding the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Diana and Charles shared two children during their marriage – Prince William and Prince Harry. William and Harry are currently getting ready to commemorate the memory of their mother and have not said anything about Charles.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]