Anna Duggar Breaks Silence On Twitter As She Waits For New Baby With Husband Josh Duggar

Anna Duggar has kept her fans waiting with bated breath for details about her new baby. Fans have speculated the due date to be sometime in late August, but it looks like it may be closer to September at this rate. While her husband, Josh Duggar, has not given any updates on the fifth baby, Anna has taken to Twitter to speak about her life as she waits for the big day.

Ever since the scandal got 19 Kids and Counting canceled, Josh Duggar has not used his social media accounts to keep in touch with his fans. In fact, for the past two years, he has lived a quiet life off-camera, as TLC has forbidden him to appear on the family’s spin-off show, Jill & Jessa Counting On.

But earlier this year, he finally came out of hiding to announce that he and Anna are expecting their fifth child.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” they wrote in a family blog post in March. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

The fact that they knew the gender of the baby means Anna must have been about 16 weeks pregnant.

If that is true, then Anna Duggar currently is approaching her 40th week of pregnancy, which means her baby is due any day now.

However, her newest post on Twitter is not about the baby that everyone is waiting for. With Hurricane Harvey raging in Texas, she decided to use her fan base to raise money for a good cause.

She made news a few weeks ago when she posted a picture with Josh Duggar while visiting the Christian rehab center he enrolled in back in 2015. In that picture, she displayed a prominent baby bump and worried fans about her safety as she traveled by plane to Illinois.

The fans have been curious to know more about Anna’s pregnancy. When the Duggars uploaded a picture of young Josh with his twin siblings, Jana and John David, the comments were filled with followers asking about the new baby.

A fan wrote, “Just curious if Anna has given birth yet? Can’t wait to see the newest Duggar baby!”

Despite all the scandals that Josh was involved in, it looked like some fans were willing to look past them for the sake of the family.

“[L]ove seeing you and Josh together,” a fan replied to her tweet. “God Bless you both. [I]gnore the haters, they will hate no matter what.”

Throughout this year, she also has posted about her kids, who are growing bigger and bigger every day. Her youngest, Meredith, celebrated her second birthday when Anna was eight months pregnant.

