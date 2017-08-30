Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Violated Fundraising Rules, Husband Posts Baby Boys On Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard made a call for donations this week. The purpose was to raise money for the year of missionary work that Derick was planning to do with his home church. However, the fans saw today that the service that they were using to crowdfund took down their fundraiser due to the violations of the website’s Terms of Use.

The web service that the 28-year-old used was called Pure Charity. When he first posted about it, he caused a lot of outrage from his fans, who believed that he was asking for donations instead of getting a job.

“Derick [is] doing everything to avoid getting a real job,” a follower commented underneath Jill Duggar’s post.

Many others asked him to use the money he earned by being on Counting On, instead of using the good will of his fans to “fill his own pockets.”

And now, the link to the fundraiser goes to an error page that reads, “This fundraiser was removed because of violations of our Terms of Use for Registered User Conduct. We have removed the fundraiser and have informed the nonprofit of this decision.”

Perhaps to distract the fans from his botched attempt at raising money, Jill’s husband posted cute pictures of his baby boys on his Instagram.

Israel and Sam always love going to "Mima's" (pronounced 'mee – muh') house @cldilla for a good time! #grandmaalwayssaysyes A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Jill has shown off her new baby, Samuel, only a handful of times since she gave birth to him in early July. She faced some complications in his delivery, but both the mother and baby had made a good recovery since then.

This photo caught the attention of Counting On fans who were so excited by the arrival of Samuel Dillard, Jill and Derick’s second son. The photos also drew comments from fans who wanted to know more about his mother’s health.

“Mima looks so good and healthy,” a fan commented. “May the name of the Lord be praised for that!

“She looks amazing,” another one wrote. “I remember watching the show and she was so ill. This is such a great blessing.”

Jill and Derick are not the only Duggars who have been in the spotlight for their wealth. Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, recently posted a picture of their trip to China, which collected a slew of comments about how they can afford to travel with their 19 kids.

But the fans were much more lax towards them.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with TLC paying for Duggar trips,” a fan remarked.

Do you think Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will attempt to have another fundraiser to raise money for themselves? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]