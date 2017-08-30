Is Tyga’s Kylie Look-Alike Fling Demi Rose Mawby Dating Drake?

Demi Rose Mawby made a name for herself last May after she was caught spending time with Tyga in the midst of his break from his now-ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. However, earlier this week, it was another rapper who helped the British model land in the headlines.

According to a new report, Demi Rose Mawby was spotted hanging out with Drake on Tuesday night with London.

As the Daily Mail revealed to readers on August 30, the 22-year-old model nearly spilled out of her low-cut gown as she enjoyed a night out at the swanky Tape nightclub with Drake following closely behind.

In photos, Demi Rose Mawby was seen walking alongside several friends with her hand over her face in an effort to shield her eyes from the flashes of cameras nearby. Meanwhile, Drake played it cool as he kept his head tilted down and walked past the awaiting photographers.

The Daily Mail revealed that Drake was spotted dining with friends in Mayfair before visiting the nightclub and appeared to be completely relaxed as he headed home after his fun night out. As for whether the couple partied together and met up inside the venue, neither party has responded to the outlet’s request for a comment about their potential interaction.

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

In May of last year, after Tyga and Kylie Jenner called it quits, the rapper traveled to Cannes, where he was seen enjoying the company of Demi Rose Mawby on two separate occasions. Then, weeks later, after Jenner stepped out with hip-hop artist PartyNextDoor, she and Tyga rekindled their romance.

While Demi Rose Mawby’s fling with Tyga was extremely short-lived, the model has continued to make headlines with her curvy figure and regular racy photos on Instagram. In fact, she’s racked up a whopping 5.1 million followers on Instagram in recent years.

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Demi Rose Mawby has been active on social media in recent days, but she hasn’t said anything about her time with Drake, nor did she pose for any photos during her outing in London on Tuesday night.

As for Drake, he kept last night’s outing to himself as well.

[Featured Image by KGC-201/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]