‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Throws Shade At Kylie Jenner In ‘These Heaux’ Music Video

Danielle Bregoli is sending the message loud and clear — she is not a fan of Kylie Jenner. The “Cash Me Outside” girl recently released the music video for her debut single, “These Heaux,” and the diss against the reality star is just too obvious.

On August 30, the 14-year-old viral sensation dropped the music video for her very first rap track, “These Heaux” (pronounced as “hoes”). The “Cash Me Outside Girl” did not hold back in throwing shade in her auto-tuned track, especially at the Life of Kylie star.

In the video, Danielle Bregoli bluntly rapped, “These heaux they feed off attention, zero time that’s what I give ’em,” while standing on a rooftop. Although the outspoken teenager did not specifically mention Kylie Jenner’s name in the lyrics, the shade was too obvious not to be recognized.

At one point in the music video, the camera pans down to a window, where a Kylie Jenner look-alike is getting injections in her lips and butt. The girl, who resembles the reality star’s famous features, is also wearing a white bandeau and high-waisted sweats — a style that the fashion and cosmetics mogul has donned multiple times in the past.

Watch the These Heaux video or I'll beat ya duck ass ((WORLDSTARRRRR)) ????????????????LINK IN BIO????‼️???? @worldstar A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Danielle Bregoli’s shade at Kylie Jenner addressed the never-ending speculations that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had plastic surgery on her boobs and butt. Despite the obvious change on Kylie Jenner’s figure, the reality star has not admitted to having any surgical enhancements on her body.

As for her plump pout, the youngest Jenner admitted that she uses fillers to make her lips look fuller — something that she vehemently denied at first.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

This is not the first time “Cash Me Outside” girl has dissed Kylie and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In February, Danielle Bregoli bluntly admitted that she doesn’t like the voluptuous beauty, adding that the reality star is an attention-seeker.

She also alluded to believing the plastic surgery rumors and even compared Kylie Jenner’s physique before and after the alleged procedures.

“How do you go from lips the size of a twig and body that looks like a f***ing paper clip and now you look like an hour glass?”

These Heaux, These Heaux, Shame on These Heaux ???????????? Comment your favorite line of the song ???? #TheseHeaux ????LINK IN BIO‼️ A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Aside from Kylie Jenner, Danielle Bregoli also seemed to poke fun at her haters in the “These Heaux” music video. In the clip, a mob of angry women can be seen holding up signs protesting the aspiring rapper, with messages such as “Mothers opposed to [her rap name] Bhad Bhabie,” and “No we will not Cash You Outside.”

The “Cash Me Outside” girl also brags about “being rich, sipping lean and riding a Mercedes-Maybach.”

Check out Danielle Bregoli’s “These Heaux” music video below.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Facebook]