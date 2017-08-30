Trouble In Paradise For Blake And Gwen? ‘The Voice’ Judge Reportedly Unhappy With ‘American Idol’ Talks

Could there be trouble in paradise for our favorite lovebirds Blake and Gwen?

Gwen Stefani might be switching networks in the near future. The Voice alum is reportedly being wooed by ABC for the American Idol reboot. How is Blake Shelton taking Stefani’s change of loyalty?

According to In Touch Weekly, Shelton does not like the idea of Stefani joining the competition. The No Doubt alum is currently taking a break from The Voice and was recently asked about the possibility of judging on AI. Stefani did not confirm that she is in talks with ABC but she was open to the possibility.

“You never know what could happen,” Stefani shared. “You just never know…”

Considering Stefani’s possible new career opportunity, insiders claim that she and Shelton are on shaky ground. One source says their wedding and baby plans are now off and they aren’t sure what the future holds. Stefani has taken several breaks from The Voice over the years and was expected to return at some point in the future.

According to Life & Style, tensions between Blake and Gwen heated up when producers expected a proposal on The Voice. Shelton, of course, refused to get on bended knee in front of the cameras, which created more friction on set. While the couple appeared united on the show, sources revealed that Stefani was unhappy off set.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

In fact, a source even claimed that Stefani began to realize that she and Shelton are too incompatible for anything to last. To make things even worse, Shelton is pushing Stefani to spend more time on his sprawling ranch in Oklahoma. Stefani, however, needs to remain in California because she has joint custody of her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani has not confirmed her involvement in the new season of American Idol. Her departure would certainly be a big blow to NBC and The Voice, and there’s no telling what it might do to her romance with the country crooner, who has been loyal to NBC since the very beginning.

????Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

Stefani and Shelton have been dating for close to two years. They have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their wedding and baby plans. The reboot of American Idol is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]