‘Little People, Big World’: Zach & Tori Roloff Slammed For Taking Baby Jackson To Disneyland At 3-Months-Old

Little People, Big World couple Zach and Tori Roloff were slammed recently on social media for taking baby Jackson to Disneyland at such a young age. This past weekend, the fan-favorite Little People, Big World stars were faced with some criticism from some well-meaning fans for thinking that their firstborn son would even remember visiting Disneyland at 3-months-old. In Touch Weekly shared on Tuesday that Zach and Tori Roloff “made a pit stop” in Disneyland on the way to visit baby Jackson’s great-grandma in California over the weekend; adding that some of Tori’s social media followers slammed her because “he won’t have any memories of it.”

Newlyweds Zach and Tori Roloff have quickly become a fan-favorite of Little People, Big World viewers, especially since the recent birth of the first Roloff grandbaby, and the couple hardly ever faces any backlash from their fans. Zach and Tori Roloff try to stay clear of drama when it comes to parenting their 3-month-old son, Jackson Kyle, and they even said in a video that was uploaded to the Little People, Big World network’s YouTube channel earlier this month that they’re “pretty chill” as parents. Unfortunately, though, social media brings out the worst in some people, and some of Zach and Tori’s followers loudly voiced their opinions recently about the couple’s first family vacation.

#ZandTPartyOfThree ❤️???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The Inquisitr previously shared that Zach and Tori Roloff spent this past Sunday at Disneyland with baby Jackson, and the first-time Little People, Big World mom, Tori Roloff, posted some of the family’s Disneyland memories on her Instagram Stories. Since IG Stories posts disappear after 24 hours, fans of Little People, Big World would have to also follow the @zachntorifans Instagram account to view some of the captured IG Stories from Tori’s personal Instagram account. The Little People, Big World Instagram fan page made just for Zach and Tori fans had shared quite a few photos of the couple’s trip to California, starting on Saturday with a photo of baby Jackson’s first plane ride.

Disney walks ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Other photos on @zachntorifans show Zach and Tori Roloff with baby Jackson touring the Walt Disney studios in Southern California and also walking around Disneyland at night. Several other photos on the fan page show baby Jackson Roloff with the official Disney mascot Mickey Mouse — both a stuffed version and a costumed Mickey. In one photo, in particular, that was shared on Tuesday of Zach and Tori posing with baby Jackson in a photo op with Mickey, a comment from a follower asks why Zach and Tori would take their “young baby” to Disneyland, adding that they “can’t have fun.” In Touch Weekly shared other comments that range from “the heat must have been unbearable” for baby Jackson to a 3-month-old won’t “even remember” going to Disneyland.

More positive comments from Little People, Big World fans said that any family activity “is good, and Disneyland is for “all ages.” Other comments say they “love” the family pic of #ZandTPartyOfThree while one comment pointed out that someone “always” has something negative to say on social media. Vidaenelvalle reported last year that social media “does have an ugly side,” and “some people have no qualms” about sharing their own philosophy behind the guise of a username while “some folks” even avoid social media because of the wide range of differing opinions. In Touch Weekly shared that Tori Roloff “can’t please everyone,” and apparently, neither can Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff, who also recently faced criticism on social media for going on a motorcycle road trip with her current boyfriend, Chris Marek.

With the second Roloff grandbaby due to deliver any day now, followers of Amy Roloff on her personal Facebook account slammed her for planning a trip so close to the due date. While Tori Roloff never replies back to negative comments on social media, Amy Roloff did respond back to “flak over bike trip,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr. In a lengthy Facebook comment from five days ago, Amy Roloff thanked her followers for their support, likes, love, and thoughts on social media and Little People, Big World while also addressing her critics by saying that “just because I and my family put our lives on TV doesn’t mean respect, decency, and kindness goes out the window.”

Little People, Big World fans are anxiously waiting for both Jeremy and Audrey Roloff to welcome the second Roloff grandbaby into the world and also a new season of the long-running TLC reality TV series. TLC has not yet officially announced a premiere date for Season 13 of Little People, Big World, but the network typically announces renewals for returning TV shows about one month before they premiere. The last season of Little People, Big World ended on Tuesday, June 27 with a two-hour special episode of Zach and Tori Roloff welcoming the first Roloff grandbaby into the world. Seasons of Little People, Big World usually air about four months apart, from the end of one season to the beginning of the next.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]