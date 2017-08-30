Did Erika Girardi And Dorit Kemsley Make Up During Filming On ‘RHOBH’ Season 8?

Have Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley put “panty-gate” behind them and reconciled during the production of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8?

As fans of the Bravo TV series will recall, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley got off to a rough start with one another after Kemsley joined the cast for Season 7 as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump. However, after months of tension, the women appear to have put their differences aside and actually embarked on a friendship for the upcoming season.

Following months of drama regarding Erika Girardi not wearing panties under her designer dress, All About the Real Housewives has given fans a look at the women’s new relationship, revealing that Girardi and Kemsley were seen driving around Los Angeles together on Saturday.

“They spent Saturday together driving fast cars, and although Erika didn’t post about it herself, she did respond to Dorit’s Instagram picture,” the outlet told readers on August 29.

According to the report, Dorit Kemsley appeared to be quite excited about her newfound friendship with Erika Girardi and shared a couple of photos of the two of them together on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, after visiting the race track with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Erika Girardi kept any images she may have taken to herself.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

While Erika Girardi didn’t share any of her own photos of herself and Dorit Kemsley, she did respond to Kemsley’s photo with the comment, “Speed demons.”

Following her outing with Erika Girardi on Saturday, Dorit Kemsley headed to Las Vegas to celebrate her husband, Paul Kemsley’s 50th birthday.

As fans may recall, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley also traveled to Las Vegas last month, and during their visit, they were seen spending time with their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna, along with former housewives Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Dorit Kemsley, tune into the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year on Bravo TV.

A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been confirmed.

[Featured Image by Richie Knapp/Bravo]