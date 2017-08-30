Ric Flair Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since Health Scare, Wrestling Icon Says He’ll Be Back

Ric Flair says he will be back! The wrestling icon posted on social media on Tuesday for the first time since his health scare earlier this month as details of what’s going on with Nature Boy are starting to emerge.

As The Charlotte Observer reports, Flair, 68, gave fans a scare on August 11 when he announced that he was having emergency surgery for undisclosed reasons. On August 13, Flair’s manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni, told fans that Flair needed “prayers & positive energy,” although she didn’t say at the time what was going on. Flair underwent surgery on August 14, according to USA Today, although the specifics weren’t made clear at the time.

Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, posted on Facebook earlier this month that she had taken Ric to the hospital for “severe abdominal pain,” as TMZ Sports reported on August 16. Barlow had made the admission in a private Facebook post only made available to select recipients, but screenshots of that post soon made their way to TMZ.

“Just want to give an update to my friends and family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying… I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible.”

Now, a clearer picture is emerging of what, specifically, sent Flair (real name: Richard Morgan Fliehr) to the hospital. Specifically, he had a portion of his bowel removed. What’s more, according to Wrestling Observer Radio contributor Dave Meltzer, Flair had an external pacemaker put into his heart. Meltzer reported that Rick was also on kidney dialysis and was treated for an undisclosed infection.

On Tuesday, Flair himself finally addressed his health issues on social media for the first time since getting sick.

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back!???? pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

Barlow has also announced on social media that Ric is on the mend.

Ric Flair’s fiancée with an update on his health. Says she’s witnessed a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Xz2qZLT66h — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 29, 2017

Flair’s manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni, hasn’t spoken publicly about her client’s illness out of respect for his family. But she notes in a statement that he is eager to get out of the hospital and “be Ric Flair again.”

Flair’s website, meanwhile, is selling out of a new T-shirt referencing his illness. The black T-shirt simply says “I ain’t dead yet, mother[expletive]!”

Born in Tennessee in 1949 and later adopted by a Minnesota family, Flair is regarded by some as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. He made his professional wrestling debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

[Featured Image by John Bazemore/AP]