Did Jennifer Aniston Finally Get The Apology She Deserves From Brad For His Affair With Angelina?

Brad Pitt is making amends now that he has quit drinking. The 53-year-old reportedly apologized to Jennifer Aniston for cheating on her with Angelina Jolie. How did Aniston react to Pitt’s sudden change of heart?

Celebuzz reports that Aniston cried after Pitt apologized for his affair with Jolie. Sources claim that Pitt said he was sorry for destroying their marriage and that Aniston felt a weight lift after the actor apologized. As fans will recall, Pitt and Aniston’s marriage fell apart in 2005 while he was working with Jolie on the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Pitt has never acknowledged the affair in public, though he and Jolie started dating shortly after the divorce.

According to Life & Style, Pitt’s apology was directly related to his newfound sobriety. Following his emotional breakup with Jolie last September, the War Machine star quit drinking and started attending therapy. Sources claim that Pitt’s therapy sessions led to his desire to reach out and apologize to Aniston for his past mistakes.

“Brad apologized for all the heartbreak,” an insider revealed. “He doesn’t usually open up like that, but through therapy and recovery, he’s learned to express his feelings. He addressed all the hurt he caused her.”

Shortly after Jolie and Pitt called it quits, Jennifer Aniston’s former friend Chelsea Handler revealed that the Friends star wasn’t interested in the divorce. The comedian explained how Aniston doesn’t keep track of Pitt’s life and was surprised by the rumors that suggested she still cares about his romantic life.

Although Aniston wasn’t interested in the split, she was happy that Pitt apologized. The insider explained that Aniston was more than willing to accept the amends and that she told her ex-husband to focus on his future instead of the past.

For those who want to see Aniston and Pitt reunite, she is currently married to actor Justin Theroux. In fact, the two recently celebrated their two-year anniversary and could not be happier. While Aniston and Pitt will not likely get back together, it’s good to see them on friendlier terms.

As far as Pitt is concerned, the actor is still working out the details of his divorce with Jolie. Apart from all the financials, the two are fighting over the custody of their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

