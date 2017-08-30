‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: Why Euron Greyjoy’s Trip To Essos May Actually Save Westeros

Game of Thrones fans haven’t seen the last of Euron Greyjoy. Based on last Sunday’s mind-blowing Season 7 finale, it seems that the GoT villain will be playing a crucial role in the concluding season, one that may actually save the realms of men.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for those who haven’t seen Game of Thrones Season 7.

Euron Greyjoy, King of the Iron Islands and Theon and Yara’s ruthless uncle, was first introduced to the show back in Season 6. In Season 7, his evil schemes were finally laid out. Euron went to King’s Landing to strike an alliance with Cersei Lannister. His infamous Armada defeated Daenerys’ naval forces, leading to the capture of the Sand Snakes and his niece Yara Greyjoy.

In the season ender, GoT fans saw Euron Greyjoy leave King’s Landing after the all-important meeting between the leaders of Westeros. He told everyone that he’ll be going back to the Iron Islands after being terrified of the wight that Jon Snow and company brought.

However, it was revealed that Euron was actually in on Cersei’s devious plan. He’s not going to Pyke; instead, he’s going to Essos to pick up the Golden Company, a group of mercenary soldiers who will be part of Cersei’s new army.

A very plausible theory suggests that Euron’s trip to Essos may be a pivotal storyline for Game of Thrones Season 8. According to Uproxx, in the books, Euron Greyjoy has acquired from his foreign travels a certain magical weapon: the Dragonbinder.

“An ancient Valyrian weapon, the Dragonbinder is a horn that can bind any dragon who hears it to the will of the horn’s master.”

In George R.R. Martin’s novels, Euron has a different storyline. He has another brother named Victarion, who he sends to Mereen to court Daenerys and capture her dragons using the Dragonbinder. In HBO’s Game of Thrones, however, Euron and Victarion’s characters have been merged, and he’s actually on Team Cersei.

Now, Euron is sailing across the Narrow Sea to get the Golden Company and, perhaps, discover this important Valyrian weapon. This could be the show’s way of introducing the Dragonbinder into the story. Season 7’s last episode saw the Night King finally knocking off the Wall using his newly-turned zombie dragon, Viserion. A weapon like this in the hands of Jon Snow and Daenerys could certainly be game-changing. They could use it to capture Dany’s dragon and stop the Night King’s advances.

However, the Dragonbinder can also be used against Jon and Dany. Euron may decide to give it to Queen Cersei as another gift to win her hand. And we know that Cersei will most certainly want to control at least one of Daenerys’ living dragons. Either way, this just means that there’s probably more to Euron Greyjoy’s trip to Essos than simply ferrying the Golden Company.

[Featured Image by Macall B. Polay/HBO]