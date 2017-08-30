‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Rages At Phyllis Over Ben Hochman – Explosive Fight Ends Philly?

The Young and the Restless spoilers from this weekend’s issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal an explosive fight between Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). It’s all about his ex-wife, Brash & Sassy’s recent struggles, and the Hilary Hour exposé on Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Benjamin Hochman (Ben Hermes). Ben left Genoa City, but the ripple effects will continue.

Jack scares Phyllis into confessing

Y&R spoilers promise Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is neck-deep in the controversy that causes the blow-up fight between Phyllis and Billy. Jack knows Phyllis is upset about Billy working late nights at B&S and torments his ex-wife with hints that Billy and Victoria are getting too close for comfort. After Victoria and Phyllis have a knock down drag out fight in the elevator, Phyllis is even more concerned.

Young and the Restless spoilers predict that Phyllis is worried what Victoria will say to Billy after their fight on Friday, September 1. That same day, Soap Central says Vikki tells Billy about the lady brawl in the elevator, but not anything about Ben Hochman. Victoria works herself up into an anti-Phyllis frenzy and kisses Billy. Rather than pull away, Billy kisses back, and it turns into a passionate lip lock.

The war is on… and that's just the beginning! Don't miss it this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/IAysoOrKmf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 20, 2017

Post-kiss: Billy confused and vulnerable

New Y&R spoilers say after the kiss, Billy is uncertain what just happened. Victoria made it clear she wants him back, and he’s tempted because she’s the love of his life and mother of his children. However, he’s also got white hot chemistry with Phyllis, and they’re living together. Billy’s head is muddled when Phyllis finds him and stages the startling confession that throws him deeper into chaos.

Phyllis assumes Vikki told Billy about Benjamin, and Soap She Knows promises Phyllis confesses she met with Hochman and revealed Brash & Sassy needed financial assistance. Phyllis insists she had no idea Victoria would hook up with the guy and was just trying to help out Victoria and her company. Phyllis says this was about less B&S work worry for him so they could have more time together as a couple.

Billy rages at Phyllis

Although Young and the Restless spoilers say Phyllis tells Billy this was about restoring quality of life for all of them, he doesn’t buy it. Billy reminds her that because she sent Benjamin to Victoria, she hurt Brash & Sassy. He tells her the fight that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) aired on GC Buzz damaged Victoria personally and really hurt B&S. Billy accuses her of evil intentions with Benjamin.

Y&R spoilers promise Phyllis tries to reason with Billy and says she was scared she was losing him to Victoria. Billy won’t calm down and says this is about her taking down the competition – both personally and professionally. Phyllis will be hurt that he thinks so little of her, but there are other factors at play here that Phyllis doesn’t know about causing Billy to respond unreasonably.

Yesterday on #YR, Billy betrays Phyllis and looks for information on his competition. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/Yui1wMd9q7 pic.twitter.com/ns84XvIH8l — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 29, 2017

Billy’s guilt makes him explosive

What’s driving Billy to be extra aggro in response to Phyllis’ confession is his guilt. At the same time Billy accused Phyllis of trying to sabotage Brash & Sassy, he knows that he is sabotaging Jabot. Not only that, but Billy used Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) password on Phyllis’ work computer to copy files related to Jack’s plans against B&S. Billy’s guilty conscience has him out of control.

Billy has been a good guy lately, but Victoria is tempting him back into his old shady ways – that and Jack’s ceaseless vendetta against his little brother. Victoria is still suffering some sort of head trauma or illness causing her to engage in risky behavior. Billy should recognize these antics are unlike Vikki, but he hasn’t realized it yet. Will this fight end Billy and Phyllis? Will Vikki get her man back?

There’s more to come soon about the human trafficking ring, Dina’s Alzheimer’s and Graham’s secret deal, plus Alice Johnson’s return, Check back soon for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Cliff Lipson/CBS]