Free Burger King Whoppers For LinkedIn Profile Reading: I Got Fired. I Want A Free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance

Apparently, if you want a free Burger King Whopper, you can add the following words to your LinkedIn profile: “I Got Fired. I Want A Free Whopper. #Whopperseverance.” Or, according to Burger King, you can tell them your own firing story in order to get your “Whopper severance package.” As seen on the Burger King official Twitter account tweet below, Burger King is offering consumers the opportunity to gain a free flame-grilled Whopper at whopperseverance.com, just for telling their story via LinkedIn – or for posting the standard wording that Burger King will post to LinkedIn for the LinkedIn user, reading, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #whopperseverance.”

Burger King doesn’t require the firing to be a recent firing from a current job. Instead, Burger King writes that they believe “fire” should always be a good thing,” and urges folks to own their firings by not being afraid to post the “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance” message to LinkedIn for all the world to see. Once a person agrees to give access to Burger King to their LinkedIn account, Burger King automatically places that messages on the person’s LinkedIn page, where it can promptly be deleted from LinkedIn, if the person chooses not to keep it there. Or, the person can detail their own firing story.

Burger King explains the reasoning behind their unique bit of marketing.

“At Burger King, we flame-grill our burgers. And we’re committed to our love for all types of fire. So if you’ve ever been fired, we’re offering you a chance at Whopper Severance. That’s right. For getting fired, we’ll give you a chance at a free flame-grilled Whopper sandwich. All you have to do is publicly confess on LinkedIn® that you’ve been fired and want a free Whopper using #whopperseverance…tell your firing story and claim your Whopper Severance now.”

Once the LinkedIn user posts the standard Burger King firing message – or writes their own firing story via the Burger King site that is then posted to LinkedIn – they will be congratulated by Burger King for their bold move. Burger King will then request the person’s name, physical address and email address in order to receive their Whopper Severance package, which is a Burger King gift card for a free flame-grilled Whopper sandwich.

Burger King plans to give away up to 2,500 free Whoppers via their unique LinkedIn marketing deal. The free Whopper #Whopperseverance package will likely go out to the first 2,500 people who are able to follow the instructions to Burger King’s liking, and ends on September 1, whichever comes sooner. Chances are Burger King will get those free 2,500 gift card in the mail without much verification as to who has actually ever been fired or not – but simply trust that those filling out the LinkedIn information have actually been fired at some point in their lifetimes.

