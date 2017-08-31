Angelina Jolie, Brad Divorce Reportedly On Hold Not Over Kids, But Due To One Parent’s Money Trouble

In the wake of Angelina Jolie divorcing Brad Pitt, repeated reports have focused on their kids as being the focus of their break-up battle. Angelina and Brad’s children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were described as being at the center of challenging decisions about the split family’s future. Recently, claims have soared that the divorce is on hold. And now, a new report points not to the children as the reason that Pitt’s and Jolie’s divorce is taking so long but to one estranged spouse’s alleged financial problems.

Which Parent Allegedly Needs More Money?

Ace Showbiz reported on new rumors alleging that Angelina, famed for films such as Maleficent, is in need of more money after her split from Brad. Claiming that Jolie is rumored to be going “broke,” the publication cited a source’s allegation that Angelina does not want to do commercial films and big-budget movies. Jolie’s alleged refusal reportedly is affecting her bank account.

The insider, described as someone close to Angelina, said that Jolie’s expenses for security for her family and property are “eating up her savings,” leading to an alleged need for more income.

“The mother of six needs money fast.”

In recent years, Angelina has become known for films such as the Netflix movie First They Killed My Father. But according to the source, because she allegedly dislikes doing the big-budget Hollywood films, it’s causing a financial dilemma.

‘Endless Bills’ To Care For Kids?

Ace Showbiz also quoted OK! Magazine’s claim that Jolie as “too cash-strapped to afford finalizing her divorce from Brad.” Consequently, despite all those rumors that the divorce was on hold because of attempts at rekindling their romance, the magazine reported that the legal proceedings were on pause because of financial woes.

“Her divorce proceedings have [stalled] because she simply can’t afford to finalize the split right now.”

As for precisely where the money is going, the magazine claimed that Jolie spent millions on a new home for the children. Angelina also reportedly is facing “endless bills” for security for the kids, along with childcare costs.

Is There A Hit Movie Or Brangelina Reunion On The Horizon?

A source quoted by the magazine said that Jolie has “no hit movies on the horizon.” Recalling her blockbuster hit Maleficent in 2014, the insider described Angelina’s film with Pitt, By the Sea, as a “flop.”

Jolie’s much-anticipated Netflix film First They Killed My Father, reportedly is not anticipated to become a blockbuster either. But among her alleged financial woes, Angelina reportedly is looking in a new way at Brad and even hoping for a reunion. Will the couple once known as Brangelina rise from the ashes and be reborn?

The insider said that Jolie has been pleasantly surprised by Pitt’s changed lifestyle.

“Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle.”

Consequently, Jolie reportedly feels that Brad has become the person with whom she fell in love. The source revealed that the actress has been “subtly” questioning Pitt about his life and reminiscing about the “fun times” that they shared “in hopes that he’ll fall back in love with her.”

Post-Divorce Brad Pitt Versus Angelina Jolie

In the perception of the public, however, it’s Brad who has come out as the winner this summer, noted the Daily Beast, categorizing Jolie as the “loser.”

Pitt has successfully reinvented himself, drinking cranberry juice rather than booze, listening to Frank Ocean, and sculpting clay. And while the publication downplayed his image as “gaunt sweater boy nonsense,” Jolie’s image reportedly suffered more because of the ongoing question of whether the methods that she used to cast kids in her Netflix film were allegedly “cruel.”

Angelina subsequently contradicted the implication that money was taken from a child as part of the audition process, calling the “suggestion…false and upsetting.” Amid the battle over whether the report was true or false, the Daily Beast noted that Jolie also was “condemned by Human Rights Watch for possibly collaborating with the Cambodian army,” leading to what the publication described as “an epic fail of a summer.”

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]