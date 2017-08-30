Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Needs To Focus On Modeling, So Now She’s Homeschooled

Farrah Abraham’s eight-year-old daughter is no longer attending a standard elementary school. Instead, the Teen Mom OG star is being homeschooled so that she can focus her attention on her modeling career.

During a new interview, Farrah Abraham opened up about her decision to put more focus on her daughter’s professional aspirations and allow her to take on new opportunities that she wouldn’t normally be able to do because of her school schedule.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly magazine during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, Farrah Abraham noted that her daughter was walking the red carpet with her and attending fun events in Los Angeles because she is now homeschooled.

According to Farrah Abraham, she didn’t want Sophia’s schooling to be about bullying, dating, and other things of the sort. So, rather than keep her in a traditional school, the longtime reality star opted to pull her out and begin focusing on her studies and traveling the world.

“She’s doing more runway so she’ll be at New York Fashion Week. She has a lot going on and this just helps her be the better her,” Farrah Abraham said of her daughter’s homeschooling.

Farrah Abraham’s daughter has been modeling for years now and on occasion, Abraham has been criticized for allowing her daughter to pose for allegedly provocative photos. Still, Abraham is standing behind her daughter and doing what she can to further her resume.

In recent years, Farrah Abraham’s daughter has appeared in her music video for the “Blowin” and was featured on the cover of her New York Times Best Seller, My Teenage Dream Ended. Sophia also boasts what the magazine described as an extensive modeling career.

In 2016, Farrah Abraham took plenty of heat after sharing modeling photos of her daughter sporting a full face of makeup and posing in a two-piece swimsuit.

Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Gary Shirley, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on when the series will return to MTV.

