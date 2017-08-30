‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Does Eli Grant Get Fired For Stunt With Abe Carver And Commissioner Raines?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will get shocking information about his job. There is also a report that he is forced to find new employment. Does he get fired from the FBI? Does this have to do with his plan with Abe Carver (James Reynolds) to nail Commissioner Raines (Aaron D. Spears)?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 tease that Eli Grant will be out of a job. Fans are speculating he gets fired from the FBI. He is a good agent, so it must have something to do with Abe and Raines’ storyline.

Right now on DOOL, Abe is sitting in a jail cell, accused of being Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) partner. It was later discovered that Abe came up with the idea for a setup. Eli, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) were let in on the big secret. Unless Eli approved this plan with the FBI, he could get fired for it. Even if it leads to Commissioner Raines getting arrested.

With Commissioner Raines leaving, both Rafe and Hope are up for his job. However, spoilers do not reveal which one gets it. Additionally, the coming months will show their relationship getting strained.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 include Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) fantasizing about Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will confront Andre (Thaao Penghlis). The doppelganger storyline is over for Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), but Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is not through yet.

Also, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans try to escape Bayview, but their plan fails. DOOL spoilers reveal that Hattie declares Andre insane. He is led away in a straitjacket and sent to the mental hospital. He thinks “Jarlena” is a hallucination. However, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will make a discovery. Many fans believe that discovery is John, Marlena, and Andre.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers?

