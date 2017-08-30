Blake Punches Adam In The Face In ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Trailer [Video]

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson are gearing up for the big return of The Voice, and it looks like things are about to get seriously competitive.

NBC unveiled a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming 13th season of the singing show – set to premiere on the network on September 25 – which shows Blake launching a sucker punch at his long-time co-coach as they head back to the 1970’s.

The hilarious new clip shows the coaches rolling back the clock 40 years as they fight crime as a foursome.

Adam and Blake go on a wild car chase as they crash through cardboard boxes around the streets before beating up criminals in an abandoned warehouse – which is where the country star jokingly punches the Maroon 5 frontman in the face and then looks pretty happy about his handiwork.

Elsewhere, new coach Jennifer takes down a group of guys with her nunchucks as Miley shows off her best karate moves in an all-denim jumpsuit. Host Carson Daly also makes and appearance in the video as a mechanic named Lug Nut.

The gang then gather together at the end of the trailer as a voiceover confirms that they’re joining forces and searching for “the voice.”

The all-new teaser trailer comes shortly after Adam confirmed that things have already been getting competitive during the blind audition rounds, which he, Jennifer, Miley, and Blake shot earlier this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after it was confirmed earlier this month that his advisor for this season will be DNCE frontman and former Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, Adam teased that Jennifer didn’t exactly have the best start to the show this year and ended up throwing her shoe at a contestant.

“The first couple days went by, and I think she started getting mad,” he said of the new coach, who joined the U.S. version of the show after winning The Voice U.K. earlier this year.

Admitting that the American Idol alum wasn’t getting contestants to join Team Jennifer in the beginning, he revealed that she “finally just got so mad” and launched her shoe onto the stage as they searched for talent.

“She had enough, and she started throwing her shoe,” he recalled, but admitted that it was actually more of a sign that she was a fan of The Voice contestant, not that she hated their audition performance.

“It was a, ‘You’re so good, I throw my shoe at you!'” the musician confirmed. “Strange the way that works.”

Adam, who’s returning to The Voice alongside Blake for his thirteenth consecutive year, even joked that he too ended up throwing his shoe on stage after feeling inspired by his fellow coach.

“I’m getting the hang of it,” he said, teasing that he “started throwing [his] shoes, and other things” as the cameras rolled, which fans will get to see next month.

The Voice Season 13 is set to debut on NBC on September 25.

