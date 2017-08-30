Amber Portwood And New Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Enjoy Romantic Date Night After 2017 VMAs [Video]

Amber Portwood and new boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s newly-minted romance continues to blossom as the couple recently enjoyed a romantic date night by the fireside following their official red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 27.

Earlier this month, the Teen Mom 2 star was captured on video cuddling and kissing a mystery man, as reported by Radar Online, sparking speculation that she has already moved on from her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. The footage stirred controversy on account of the fact that Portwood and Baier broke up just over a month ago. Before long, Amber confirmed her relationship with the “mystery man” but refused to reveal his identity.

Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend was identified later as Andrew Glennon.

Portwood, 27, and Glennon made their relationship official when they made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV VMAs, engaging in some PDA while they were at it. Amber looked stunning in a sexy, sheer silver lace gown which she paired off with a nude miniskirt underneath.

According to the reality star, she met her new beau during the filming of Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier. It was later revealed that Glennon worked for the production team.

Amber Portwood told US Weekly that Andrew Glennon reached out to her two weeks after they wrapped up filming.

“He didn’t really know who I was and we didn’t talk on the show because, you know, he would get in trouble, and I would have gotten in trouble, but I didn’t even know that he even liked me!” Portwood said. “It just simply was he had a little crush on me.”

A few months into their relationship, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are looking happy together as ever, at least if one of the Teen Mom 2 star’s most recent Instagram posts is any indication.

My nights now???? sending love everyone???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

While it’s looking like Amber Portwood has moved on from her ex, Matt Baier meanwhile has expressed his regrets for taking their relationship for granted. He admitted his shortcomings and even confessed that he was hoping for a reconciliation.

“I’ll hold out hope for a reconciliation,” Baier said. “But if nothing else, I hope we can stay friends.”

Good morning loves???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Portwood called off her engagement with Baier after he offered Xanax to castmate Catelynn Lowell during an MTV press day in April. Amber has an eight-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex Gary Shirley.

What are your thoughts on Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend? Feel free to sound off below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]