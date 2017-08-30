Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? She’s Reportedly Hoping For Her First Daughter With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is facing new rumors of a pregnancy after the singer’s body language allegedly began indicating that she may be expecting a child with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

According to a new report, recent photographs of Gwen Stefani seem to confirm that she is a bit “rounder,” which has some fans convinced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

“Gwen’s body language lately has been of that of someone that is in the early stages of pregnancy,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on August 29.

Pregnancy rumors are nothing new for Gwen Stefani. In fact, she and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors about their alleged children since shortly after they began dating one another in late 2015. They’ve also been faced with claims of engagements and plans for wedding but despite the rumors, the couple has yet to announce and baby or wedding news.

That said, the Hollywood Life source continued on, claiming that Gwen Stefani appears to be carrying herself just as she did when she was expecting her third child, son Apollo, now three-years-old. As the insider noted, Stefani is reportedly walking differently and holding her body differently. She’s also allegedly doing what she can to hide and protect her stomach in the way she did when she was pregnant.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have yet to address the latest rumor regarding her possible pregnancy but when it comes to the future, the source said that Gwen Stefani has always wanted a baby girl and would love to start a family with her country singer boyfriend.

As the insider noted, Gwen Stefani loves Blake Shelton and they have long been described as a “perfect couple.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got to know one another on a professional level while filming the seventh season of The Voice. Then, two years later, their relationship took a personal turn after their 2015 divorces and in November of that year, they confirmed their romance with a joint outing at a Country Music Awards afterparty in Nashville, Tennessee.

Blake Shelton returns to NBC on September 25 for the 13th season of The Voice at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]