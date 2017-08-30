‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Daniel Maguire As The Next ‘Bachelor?’ Canadian Bacon Could Sizzle As Series Star

Bachelor Nation is getting restless. The announcement of the next star The Bachelor is way overdue, and some fans are starting to think the delay means the next leading man for the ABC reality franchise will be someone from the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. And in a far-fetched wish list, some Bachelor diehards are hoping to see Daniel Maguire take the lead on the upcoming season of the rose-filled reality show.

Rachel Lindsay’s top Bachelorette castoffs are not really viable options for The Bachelor role—runner-up Peter Kraus has commitment issues and Top 4 contestant Dean Unglert is showing his immaturity while on Paradise—so now some fans are petitioning for franchise alum Daniel Maguire, who was first introduced on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, to take the lead on the upcoming season of the show.

Maguire, a Canadian who is dubbed “Canadian Bacon,” descended upon Paradise this week with a special intro from Chris Harrison—definitely not the norm—and quickly made his mark with a series of nonsensical one liners.

Daniel’s bizarre brand of humor—and his washboard abs—highlighted this week’s Bachelor in Paradise. Daniel launched an inappropriate joke about Caitlyn Jenner, and made sexual references throughout his intro episode. Maguire also noted that his late arrival to the show left him with “the leftovers.” Daniel didn’t hide the fact that he was looking for sex in Paradise and said that if he just wanted to talk to women he could do that back home.

If Daniel thought Christen was a *vegan* this conversation would make a lot more sense. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ekEQP4bG80 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2017

Despite all of that political incorrectness, after Daniel Maguire’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, some fans took to Twitter to throw his name in the ring for The Bachelor.

Give me one good reason why Daniel shouldn't be The Bachelor? You can't. #BachelorInParadise — Kevin (@RedSoxRedShoes) August 30, 2017

I'm mad they're wasting Daniel on Bachelor In Paradise. Make that dude the Bachelor. #BachelorInParadise — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) August 30, 2017

If Daniel from the bachelor in paradise had his own show I would watch every single second of it. I'm so happy they brought him back. ???? — Kay-Z (@KatiePruneau) August 30, 2017

Canadian Daniel is my favorite …never understood why he wasn't The Bachelor. Dude is fire! ???? — ccatone (@coricrows) August 29, 2017

If you don’t think Daniel sounds like Bachelor material, think again, because anything goes on this show. Last summer, producers pulled The Bachelor from the Paradise wreckage. After breaking Jen Saviano’s heart on the Season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Nick Viall was named the new Bachelor star.

Nick and Daniel: "Just a couple of dudes laying together with no shirt on." #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 9, 2016 at 6:01pm PDT

Producers noted that viewers were starting to like Nick, who was once known as a “villain” on the ABC franchise. Viall came from being one of the most despised alums from The Bachelor franchise to the show’s leading man. Four reality shows later, he’s still single. So are Ben Higgins and Chris Soules, the two Bachelor stars before him, proving that the show is more about entertainment than finding real-life love. And Daniel Maguire definitely provides entertainment.

“You’re like an orange – with one layer.”-Daniel ????#BachelorInParadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Aug 8, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

Of course, based on his track record, Daniel Maguire could use some help in finding love. Daniel recently told TooFab that Bachelor producers don’t push contestants to get together, but they do give some direction.

“As for hooking up… it seems a little crazy to say, ‘Go hookup with someone,'” Daniel said. “They kind of give you confidence or say, ‘Hey, try to give her a kiss’ as if you would work out to be a good couple. They would either boost your confidence or give you direction if you’re uncertain about certain things – but not in an aggressive way and not in a way that would be over the top in a sense.”

Take a look at Daniel Maguire on Bachelor in Paradise:

