‘ARK: Survival Evolve’ Update: Phoenix, Tek Gear To Be Added Later This Week

Studio Wildcard has officially launched ARK: Survival Evolved from Early Access title to full digital and retail release, and the developers promised there are more things to look forward to in the game. Among the items that will be coming later in the week is the Phoenix and additional Tek Gear.

In its Day One announcement, Studio Wildcard promised that this complete version of ARK: Survival Evolved will receive regular updates. Two new members of the critters will be added this week, including the Phoenix. Tek Shield and Tek Sword will soon be added, as well as new gameplay elements and items. The Otter has already been added on launch day.

ARK: Survival Evolved is now available on Xbox One, PC, and PS4, bringing in full content and proper ending for the players to explore. Official servers are going live now, and both the legacy and new servers are expected to start appearing in server browser menus, Express.co.uk reported. Windows 10 PC version, along with Xbox One X version, will be available in mid-September, the studio said.

For the PC version, ARK: Survival Evolved include Ragnarok Hotfixes, initial upload timer for dupe prevention, blocking volumes for key areas in PvE servers, demolishable rafts, and new Host UI, among others. Xbox One and PS4 updates include a new expansion ARK map, Ragnarok and a new creature, the Griffin, via Player.One.

Studio Wildcard revealed that it is working on new content, additional gameplay, creatures and story elements, saying that the game will surely grow from the launch and beyond. It said:

“ARK has only just scratched the surface, and there is a long future ahead, survivors everywhere will get to experience something out of this world.”

ARK: EVOLUTION EVENT+++ is now active on official servers until release day (Mon 11:59pm ET)! 3X Taming, Harvesting, XP, Mating, & Breeding! pic.twitter.com/7YBl1KtTfx — ARK (@survivetheark) August 26, 2017

ARK: SurvivalEvolved was originally scheduled for launch on August 8, but it had to be pushed back as the developers had to work on additional QA and updates. The game first came as Early Access title on Steam in 2015, and it wasn’t a smooth sailing journey for the studio. It faced several missteps, including a $40 million lawsuit and a paid DLC while in Early Access, per PC Gamer. ARK: Survival Evolved has two upcoming expansions, with one scheduled for release this year while the other one will be available in 2018.

[Featured Image by BagoGames | Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC by 2.0]