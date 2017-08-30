WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal Losing WWE Title Later This Year? Find Out Who Will Dethrone ‘The Maharaja’

Jinder Mahal shocked a lot of people when he became WWE champion in May and more fans were surprised after he retained the title at SummerSlam against Shinsuke Nakamura. Mahal and Nakamura are expected to continue their feud and it seems like the company will finally take the championship from “The Maharaja” later this year.

The majority of the fans wants Nakamura to win the WWE championship but it’s not what top company officials want. The latest rumors suggest that John Cena will become a 17-time WWE World Champion when he defeats Jinder Mahal following a return to SmackDown Live.

According to DirtySheets.net, John Cena is going to be back on SmackDown Live after he finishes filming the Bumblebee movie. As of this writing, Cena is a member of Monday Night Raw and he is going to face Roman Reigns at No Mercy next month. The 40-year-old superstar is expected to take a hiatus after a brief encounter with Reigns to film his latest movie.

The report added that John Cena will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title once he returns from his Hollywood commitment. If Cena is indeed winning the WWE Championship from Mahal, he will break Ric Flair’s record for the most world championships in history.

There were rumors before SummerSlam that the WWE is unhappy with Jinder Mahal as champion and they are prepared to take the title off of him. However, Mahal ended up retaining the championship at SummerSlam after he became the first superstar to pin Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster.

Sportskeeda reported that the reason why Jinder Mahal retained the WWE Title was to kill the push of Baron Corbin. The initial plan was to have Nakamura beat Mahal for the championship with Corbin cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, Corbin got himself in the doghouse and it resulted to Mahal staying as WWE champion.

As recapped by WWE.com, Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell against either Shinsuke Nakamura or Randy Orton. Nakamura and Orton are going to square off next week on SmackDown Live to determine the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Title.

If the reports are true that John Cena is going to dethrone Jinder Mahal as WWE champion, “The Maharaja” will hold the title for another couple of months. However, these are still just rumors at the moment and the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Take these rumors with a grain of salt and wait for confirmation on television.

