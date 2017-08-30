Taylor Swift Used Over $10 Million Of Diamonds In ‘LWYMMD’ Music Video

Taylor Swift is known for her glamorous lifestyle, and she certainly wasn’t afraid to show it off in her new music video for the track “Look What You Made Me Do.”

In the video, which the star unveiled during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, she can be seen bathing in (and biting) jewelry as she lays in a bathtub.

But fans thinking that the star sunk her teeth into cubic zirconia are sadly mistaken.

According to reports, the jewels used in the star’s video actually came from fame jewelry designer Neil Lane and are said to be diamonds worth a whopping $10 million and weighed hundreds of carats.

That’s according to Page Six, who claimed that the scene showing Taylor dripping in diamonds in the bath would have cost multiple millions had she actually forked out and bought the pieces, but revealed that the jewelry was actually all on loan from the designer’s exclusive vault.

The pieces are said to be so valuable that the “Blank Space” singer had to have an “insane” amount of security on set with her as she shot the over-indulgent scene.

In the video, she can be seen sporting two snake rings, diamond earrings and multiple chains around her neck as she poses in the tub. She then viciously bites into a diamond bracelet, which is likely worth millions by itself.

The bathtub jewelry scene has been particularly controversial for the star, as fans speculated that she may have been poking fun at Kim Kardashian by posing in a bathtub while surrounded jewels.

As fans will remember, the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October 2016, and the track appears to be a serious diss track aimed at her and husband Kanye West following their feud drama last year.

Though she has neither officially confirmed nor denied the comparisons, the reveal that she actually bathed in $10 million worth of diamonds does sound suspiciously similar to the estimated $11 million worth of jewelry E! News reported Kim had stolen from her last year.

Fans pointed out the similarities after the video debuted and noted that Taylor also mimics firing a gun with her hand while in the bathtub.

“Gun… jewelry… bathtub. This is so wrong,” @ifnddj tweeted. “Taylor recreating [Kim’s] Paris robbery #LWYMMDvideo.”

“I wonder if the ‘old Taylor’ would make fun of Kim’s robbery with a jewel filled bathtub visual like the ‘new Taylor’ just did in that video,” Twitter user @LILOIRAN then asked.

But while some condemned the singer and called her out for the possible diss and seriously low blow aimed at Kim, others defended her and claimed she was actually referring to an interview she did in 2015.

Fans posted footage of the “Style” singer telling fans three years ago that she believes the media has a perception of her as someone being who cries in a bathtub filled with pearls, while others claimed the $1 bill that can be seen resting on the diamonds was a reference to Taylor’s recent sexual assault case.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI]