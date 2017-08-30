NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love To Boston Celtics Or Utah Jazz?

Kevin Love, who has been a subject of trade rumors for quite a while, might be the next name to be added in a Cavs’ trade with the Celtics. Or he could also be acquired by the Utah Jazz.

A few days ago, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers might veto the deal to trade Kyrie Irving with a couple of the Boston Celtics assets in line with its concerns on Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip. The Cavs reportedly wanted to seek another trade asset in addition to two-time All-Star Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, and an unprotected 2018 first-round pick via Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported.

If an adjustment would push through, Metro US said it is possible that Danny Ainge will put forward Kevin Love’s name. The Celtics have long wanted to have Love to be on their team, and his game would be a better complement to Irving’s. Unfortunately, with money in the equation, trading Love would cost the Celtics another huge deal, so it is unlikely it would go down.

In addition, The Boston Globe reported that the Cavs would no longer seek another top young player or a significant draft pick after a discussion with the Celtics on Tuesday. The teams are looking to finalize the trade deal by the deadline on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Thomas has assured that his hip would not be a problem in the future, saying that he is not damaged and he will be the same player when he gets back.

Meanwhile, Real Sport looks into the possibility of trading Kevin Love to Utah Jazz. The Jazz are falling way behind their rivals, and Kevin might just be one of the assets they needs to have to get ahead. The Jazz need floor spacing, which Love can provide. Moreover, Love could fill in the points that Gordon Hayward, who already departed the team, could produce and the extra defense that the team needs.

Kevin Love appears to subtweet Kyrie Irving after trade request: https://t.co/zvG7NPWCQw pic.twitter.com/OhJzbeyRqH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 21, 2017

Salary wise, trading for Kevin would require the Jazz to let go of a couple of players. Over the next three NBA seasons, Love’s salary is about $72.2. million. Utah could clear Alec Burks and Derrick Favors, who are set to earn $10.8 million and $12 million, respectively, plus another young player and a first-round draft pick.

[Featured Image by David Zalubowski/AP Images]