Kathy Griffin Takes Back Apology For Trump Beheading Photo: ‘The Whole Outrage Was BS’

Kathy Griffin says she lost everything—and everybody—in the aftermath of the controversial photo shoot that had her holding the fake decapitated head of Donald Trump. Now, Griffin is taking back her apology for the stunt photo shoot, saying it doesn’t compare to the real life “atrocities” the president of the United States is committing.

In an interview with Australian morning show Sunrise, Kathy Griffin says she is no longer sorry for posing with the bloody Trump mask in a photo shoot with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields. Griffin says her intention was to show Trump with “blood coming out of his wherever” in response to his infamous exchange about news anchor Megyn Kelly.

Griffin also said she doesn’t believe that 11-year-old Barron Trump was scarred by seeing the fake photo, reminding the TV news hosts that the “bloody head” she posed with was actually ketchup on a plastic mask and adding that she thinks young Barron has seen worse things coming from his father.

“I’m no longer sorry,” Griffin told Sunrise.

“The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody. I do not apologize for that photo anymore, and I think the outrage is complete BS because we have real things to deal with.”

Griffin named “friends” who spoke out against her over the photo shoot, including Will & Grace star Debra Messing. Kathy, who was immediately fired from her annual New Year’s Eve gig with Anderson Cooper (another former friend who also denounced her stunt), also revealed she lost more than one night on CNN in the aftermath of the photo scandal.

“My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats,” Kathy revealed.

Griffin also shut down Sunrise host Samantha Armytage, who pointed out that even Democrats were outraged by her photo, telling the Aussie news host:

“No, you’re full of crap. Stop this. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than the actual atrocities the president of the United States is committing.”

Kathy Griffin takes back her apology for Trump beheading photoshoot: "The whole outrage was BS" https://t.co/9BlrkOILL8 pic.twitter.com/IXxdfi5fZ8 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 29, 2017

Kathy Griffin previously posted a tear-filled apology video, admitting she crossed the line with the photo. Now, Griffin, who was investigated by the Secret Service after the incident, has issued a warning to anyone who dares to speak out against Trump. Kathy says the president and his family are on a personal mission to ruin her life forever. According to Griffin, if it happened to her, “it can happen to you.”

In the aftermath of the headline-making photo shoot that temporarily derailed her career, Kathy Griffin is ready to get back on track. Griffin recently announced she will embark on a Laugh Your Head Off tour. The tour kicks off in Aukland, New Zealand, in October, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Take a look at the video below to see Kathy Griffin on the Sunrise morning program.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais, left, and Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images, File]