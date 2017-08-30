Eat More Fats To Live Longer: Myths About Saturated Fats Busted By New Research

A new research regarding the relation between diet and mortality in humans has revealed that avoiding fat in your diet could be fatal.

We all have seen the ads about “how to lose belly fat” and the risks about including fatty food in our diet. There have been numerous health tips so far against fat intake. Now, this research might influence people to think twice before going for fat-free diets.

The research, involving over 135,000 people from five continents, was conducted by researchers from the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Hamilton, Canada.

According to the research, one must include fat in their diet. There is apparently a link between moderate intake of fat and lower mortality rate. People who go for higher amount of fat have lower risks of death than those who have lower fat intakes.

The research reveals that low intake of fat leads to higher intake of carbohydrate. And, that can be fatal. The researchers believe carbohydrates have more influence on mortality than fat. While having around 35 percent of energy from fat is beneficial, getting more than 60 percent of energy from carbs increases the risk of death.

The research apparently busts a number of myths associated with fats. For example, it reveals that dietary fats are not linked to any major cardiovascular disease. The benefits of fat intake has been observed in all major types, such as mono unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and saturated fats. Also, saturated fats are linked to lower stroke risks.

The lead author of the study, Mahshid Dehghan, believes the study questions the traditional notion about dietary fat.

“Our findings may explain why certain populations such as South Asians, who do not consume much fat but consume a lot of carbohydrates, have higher mortality rates,” Science Daily quoted Dehghan as saying.

The researchers claim that the findings are nothing new, no matter what the popular notion is. In 2014, WebMD reported about a detailed study led by Dariush Mozaffarian at the Harvard School of Public Health.

That time, the researchers looked into 72 published studies, involving over 600,000 people across 18 countries. It was revealed that neither saturated fats nor monounsaturated fats had any effect on increasing heart disease risks.

The reports of the present research were presented at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona. The reports have also been published on The Lancet.

[Featured Image by domoyega/iStock]