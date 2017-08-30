‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Bob Morley Discusses Bellamy, Raven, And Leadership

The 100 Season 5 will not premiere on The CW network until 2018. However, the cast has been talking about what they would like to see happen with their characters. This includes Bob Morley, who plays Bellamy Blake. He not only discussed Bellamy, but also Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan), and leadership.

Possible spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the series.

Lately, The 100 Season 5 spoilers have focused on Clarke Griffin’s (Eliza Taylor) relationship with her Nightblood child companion, Madi (Lola Flanery). However, the latest information has to do with Bellamy Blake, Hidden Remote reported. Actor Bob Morley teased that six years will have passed when the show returns. Although he doesn’t know what is going to happen with Bellamy, he did reveal his hopes for the character.

He explained that fans have only really seen Bellamy during battle and moments when the stakes are high. However, for the past six years, Bellamy and his companions are stuck in a rocket. The actor said he truly didn’t know what Bellamy would be like as a pacifist. He also talked about Bellamy’s growth as a leader. As fans know, it hasn’t always been this way for Bellamy. There was a time when he sided with Pike (Michael Beach) and joined in the anti-Grounder movement. It is what led to Bellamy and Octavia’s (Marie Avgeropoulos) falling out.

He also addressed Bellamy and Raven’s relationship. He explained that the two characters are working well together. In fact, he believes that everyone in the rocket is doing well working as a team. The challenge going forward is to figure out what is happening on Earth. The actor also expressed excitement about finding out what is happening with Octavia in the bunker with the Grounders.

As for the possibility of leadership in The 100 Season 5. He would like to see him embrace the chance to lead others. In fact, his favorite time playing Bellamy was in the first season. He was in a position of leadership, even though he didn’t do a great job sometimes.

Mid day snack. #sdcc2017 #The100 A post shared by The 100 (@cw_the100) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

“One of my favorite seasons was Season 1, even though he was a bit of an idiot and moron and everyone hated him. I liked that he took a strong leadership position whether it’s good or bad, so I would like to see him come back into that. Hopefully this season he does that, [just] not as bad as he was Season 1.”

The crew. #sdcc2017 A post shared by The 100 (@cw_the100) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

What do you think of what Bob Morley said about Bellamy Blake in The 100? Season 5 will premiere sometime next year.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]