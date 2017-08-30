‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Shocking Jabot Scoop, Faith Wants To Be With Victor At The Ranch

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, August 31, tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he has made shocking discoveries after accessing Jabot’s server on Phyllis’ laptop. He tells Victoria that Jack (Peter Bergman) is involved in a big project to destroy Brash & Sassy.

Can Billy Save Brash & Sassy?

Billy was able to access Jabot’s server on Phyllis’ laptop while spending a private evening with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at her house. He grabbed Phyllis’ laptop and accessed Jabot files using Dina’s password.

Victoria is agitated about the news that Jack has devised a big plan to ruin Brash & Sassy. Victoria has to rely on Billy to devise a strategy to counter the threat from Jack. She knows that she can’t face the current challenges on her own.

Billy and Victoria hold urgent discussions about the new revelations and decide that the best strategy is use Jack’s plan against him.

Meanwhile, the escalating conflict between Billy and Jack causes concern for other family members, including Ashley (Eileen Davidson) who struggles to keep the peace between warring members of the dysfunctional Abbott family.

Phyllis Is Jealous

Phyllis is unaware of Billy’s treachery. She is literally tearing her hair out over the close bond between Billy and Victoria as they strategize together to save Brash & Sassy for Jack’s expected onslaught. Phyllis has tried every trick in the book to keep Billy and Victoria apart but nothing seems to work. She finally voices her frustration explosively to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

She flings her handbag aside and cries that she’s “had it up to here” with Victoria. She can’t take it anymore. Phyllis realizes that she must make a last-ditch effort to win Billy back from Victoria.

Will Phyllis’ jealousy drive her to take a desperate action that backfires catastrophically?

Y&R spoilers tease that things won’t go well for Phyllis in upcoming episodes. It would look like Victoria is poised to take Billy back from her. However, Phyllis is a tenacious woman. She won’t give up easily. However, she’ll have to plot her moves carefully. She could end up driving Billy further away from her if she makes the wrong move.

Faith Wants To Return To The Ranch

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) tries to make Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) understand that she wants to return to the ranch. Faith is smart enough to sense the nature of the tensions between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). She knows that Nick had to leave the ranch after he had a confrontation with Victor.

Chelsea tries her best to convince Faith to stay, but Faith is a child used to having her own way and nothing will dissuade her. Faith has no issues with Chelsea but she is unable to adjust to Chelsea’s sudden assumption of the role of a stepmother. Victor made a smart move when he went to Faith’s summer camp to update her about changes that occurred while she was away. The move helped Victor to connect with Faith and now she sees Victor as her ally. She sees no reason why she should move out of the ranch to stay at Chelsea’s house just because Nick did. The ranch is still her home and she wants to return there.

Nick arrives to meet Faith and Chelsea debating the issue. He joins the discussion and tries to make Faith understand that he and Chelsea are trying to protect her.

How will Nick react if Faith continues to insist that she wants to return to the ranch? Will he be able to persuade her to stay? Nick will have to tread carefully. Although he has the legal right of custody of his daughter it would be unwise to force Faith to stay with him. With Victor hovering in the background, and exerting influence on Faith, Nick has his work cut out to make Faith accept Chelsea as her stepmother.

