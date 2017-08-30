‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Does Marcel Brainwash Elijah Mikaelson?

The Originals Season 5 will premiere and the Mikaelson family will still be separated. However, they will eventually reunite and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is going to make sure of it. So, what can be expected when the series finally returns? According to the latest spoilers, Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis) could brainwash Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies).

According to The Christian Post, there is speculation that Marcel Gerard could brainwash Elijah Mikaelson in The Originals Season 5. The theory comes from a scene in the promo clip. Apparently, Marcel succeeds in getting Elijah to come back to New Orleans. Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) sees his brother sitting at a bar and he reacts to finding out what has happened.

Perhaps, this will explain in part, Klaus killing tons of people in the new season. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, executive producer Julie Plec teased the news at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, Hope Mikaelson misses her father and she is having her own struggles. It was teased that Hope will be an “alien-like child” who causes trouble at her boarding school.

In the Comic-Con reel, Hope is heard saying that she will do whatever it takes to reunite her family. At the end, she adds that she will succeed, even if it destroys her. It is unlikely that she will be killed off, especially since there are talks at The CW about a possible spin-off series for Klaus and Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) child. Nothing is confirmed yet, but fans would like to see it happen. Especially after the news was released that Season 5 will be the last for The Originals.

It was also reported that Candice King will be reprising her role from The Vampire Diaries. Caroline Forbes will find Klaus and react to him acting out his fury on the world. She has a stern talking with the vampire, but don’t count on a “Klaroline” romance. It was also teased that Klaus and Caroline will probably not get involved in a relationship.

What do you think is going to happen with Marcel and Elijah in The Originals Season 5?

