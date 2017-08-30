It looks like some people have decided not to wait for George R. R. Martin to finish The Winds of Winter. A software engineer has just created a program that wrote several chapters for the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel.

The program appears to have done a fairly good job at predicting what will happen in the next ASOIAF book. The algorithm even went as far as introducing a new character that could play a huge role in The Winds of Winter.

According to Motherboard, software programmer Zack Thoutt has created a recurrent neural network (RNN) that has already penned five new chapters for The Winds of Winter. The artificial intelligence has been programmed to write a new A Song of Ice and Fire novel based on the previous books released by George R.R. Martin. However, it looks like the AI also has its own ideas and plot twists that could shake up the Game of Thrones fandom.

One example is the Tyrion Lannister’s chapter penned by the RNN for The Winds of Winter. The chapter reveals that Ned Stark is alive and well and possibly facing “four hundred thousand ravens”. In addition to that, it looks like Sansa Stark might not be Ned’s daughter and is actually from House Baratheon.

However, the most interesting thing that the AI has added to The Winds of Winter is a new character named Greenbeard. Although not much is known about the mystery character, it is highly unlikely that he is someone George R.R. Martin would want to introduce in A Song of Ice and Fire.

So does this mean that a machine can effectively do Martin’s job and finish The Winds of Winter much sooner? The RNN’s creator admits that the program “isn’t good enough to do that” just yet. A quick scan of the program’s five chapters confirms that the algorithm is not perfect although it has copied the author’s writing style.

It is good to know that George R.R. Martin will not be replaced by an AI anytime soon. However, this also means fans will need to wait a bit longer before The Winds of Winter is completed.

