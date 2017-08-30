‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Andre DiMera’s Press Conference Publicly Exposes A Secret, How Will Kate React?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will hold a press conference. He ends sharing some news that shocks the town of Salem. It reveals a huge “secret” of Kate Robert’s (Lauren Koslow). This is going to start a war between “Kandre,” but Kate will first have to do some damage control.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Andre DiMera is going to hold a press conference. He has something he wants to announce to the people of Salem. However, Kate Roberts is not going to like it one bit. The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he announces Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate are having an affair.

As DOOL fans know, Roman and Kate, known as “Koman,” are not having an affair. They did share a kiss last week, but nothing came from it. Even though Roman suggested they get back together, Kate is married to Andre. Lauren Koslow revealed in last week’s issue of Soap Opera Digest that Kate just considers Roman to be a friend.

However, Andre DiMera’s announcement is going to cause some problems. The whole reason “Kandre” got married was so the control of DiMera Enterprises didn’t land in the hands of an outsider. The board doesn’t trust Andre because of his history. They do trust Kate, but she had to become a DiMera in order to them to approve the transfer of control.

With Andre’s announcement of the alleged affair, it will cause DiMera Enterprises board members to question if Kate should remain in charge. In fact, Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead tease that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will interview Kate. It is being assumed by fans that Kate will have to do damage control because of Andre’s press conference. Since Jennifer is co-owner of The Spectator, it is going to make the newspapers.

Why is Kate laughing? Obviously she hasn't heard of my plans. #love #stirring #days #forever @laurenkoslow What a week? A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

What do you think of these DOOL spoilers? Can Kate Roberts do effective damage control? What will be the fallout from Andre DiMera’s press conference?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]