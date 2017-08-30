Is Tamron Hall Preparing To Enact Revenge On Megyn Kelly?

Earlier this year, Tamron Hall left NBC because they hired Megyn Kelly. According to Page Six, Tamron’s show was axed to make room for Megyn Kelly. Even though they wanted to move her to a new hour and offered to pay her a lot of extra money, Hall was allegedly heartbroken.

According to The Wrap, many Hall fans brought up the issue of race in Hall’s departure and Megyn Kelly taking over her spot. Some thought it was a bad way to start Black History Month (it was Feb. 1 at the time) and others were angry because the woman who was replacing Hall once said Santa Clause was white.

According to many reports, Tamron Hall will challenge Megyn Kelly with her own show. It was recently announced that Tamron was working on a new talk show with Weinstein Television. Variety reported that Weinstein Television said it would work to develop a daytime talk show featuring Hall, who will co-create the program. She will also serve as the host and executive producer of the series. It hasn’t been confirmed, but it is believed that Hall’s show could end up on ABC during the same time slot as Megyn Kelly.

According to Page Six, Phil Donahue wants to mentor Mrs. Hall.

“Spies overheard the talk-show pioneer dishing about Hall to her Investigation Discovery boss Henry Schleiff at Donohue’s Steak House on the Upper East Side on Wednesday night.”

The report adds that Donahue thinks she’s a great pick, and she’ll be really successful if she follows the right path. Donahue doesn’t want Hall to go into tabloid territory like so many other hosts.

This could be bad news for Megyn Kelly, who has already been suffering enough professional heartache from those on the right and left. Kelly turned off a lot of Fox Viewers when she publicly battled then presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015. When Kelly announced her departure from Fox News and her move to NBC, it seemed like she was making the right move.

While Kelly’s new morning show Megyn Kelly Today has yet to air, her Sunday news magazine show has been an absolute disaster. As the Hill reports, Kelly’s last show on July 16 drew a paltry 3.1 million viewers, which is about half of the viewers who tuned in for her premiere, which featured a much-criticized interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some believe that Megyn Kelly is doomed no matter what and that people from all sides of the isle want to see her fail miserably. Her show will premiere on Monday, September 25. Will you be watching Mrs. Kelly? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]