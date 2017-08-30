Little People, Big World fans are by now used to seeing baby Jackson in moving pictures with Roloff family members, but a special family moment awaited them on Tuesday.

During their recent visit to California, Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff stopped by in Huntington Beach to meet family. It was a special occasion for baby Jackson; the 3-month-old got to meet his great-grandmother for the first time. Tori Roloff shared an image of the cute encounter and fans could not stop talking about the emotional quotient in the image. Jackson is seen nestled in his great-grandmother’s lap with a look of recognition, probably indicating he immediately took to the elderly woman. Baby Roloff has been a hit with fans ever since his birth, with his images garnering several thousand likes on Instagram. Tuesday’s picture with his great-grandmother was no different.

“Baby J got to meet his great grandmother. He has no idea how special this woman is. Marmee- as we call her- is truly the kindest woman I have ever met. She is the best grandma I could ever ask for and Jackson is so blessed that he gets to share her too! Baby J is so loved and I am so thankful for that!”

For many Little People, Big World fans, the image brought memories of their great-grandmothers. Some also related with Tori Roloff by saying they called their grandmothers just the way she does! A few comments suggested that Tori get a picture of all the mothers across generations of her family, with Baby J to create a lasting memory for him.

“You can see she is enjoying him by the expression on her face, babies always make the older people happy, you made her day it’s very clear to see,” one fan wrote.

For fans who have not been following Jackson Roloff’s growth progress, his image with Tori’s grandma proved a surprise. They remarked about his growth saying it belies his dwarfism. Jackson inherited achondroplasia, the form of dwarfism Zach and Amy Roloff have.

“He is growing like a weed tori, and a handsome little man too god bless,” a fan commented.

“Cute baby! He doesn’t look like a little person to me though,” reads another comment on the picture.

Zach and Tori’s recent visit to the Golden State had many other firsts in store for baby Roloff. Jackson got to visit Disneyland, a regular haunt of his parents. The couple also visited Catalina Island, located just off of California coast.

Jackson Roloff’s popularity among fans seems to be increasing with every growth milestone. Initial apprehensions over his health, which were concerns for fans and Roloff family members during last season of Little People, Big World, seemed to have vanished, if Zach and Tori’s Instagram profiles are any indication.

A new season of Little People, Big World is scheduled to air on TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]