Joanna And Chip Gaines Of ‘Fixer Upper’ Start Huge Fundraiser For Harvey Victims

The fans have been wondering how Chip and Joanna Gaines are doing since Hurricane Harvey hit in Texas. The Fixer Upper couple hasn’t been giving fans an update, but they did go to their Instagram to share about a big fundraiser that they are doing to help out the victims. Joanna shared the big details on her Instagram page about their plan.

They are selling shirts that are called Texas Forever shirts and are part of their Magnolia Market. They made a big announcement that 100 percent of the profit from these shirts are going to go to Hurricane Harvey victims. This will be for any shirt bought starting now up until September 30. Joanna Gaines shared that they already got a great response from everyone for this fundraiser.

Another thing that Joanna Gaines shared is that they want the fans to be patient with them as they work hard to get all of the shirts out. Obviously, they aren’t used to getting this kind of orders in all at once. She loves that everyone is coming together to help. It looks like they may have trouble keeping these shirts in stock, which is a great problem to have for this reality television couple.

It does appear that Chip and Joanna Gaines are doing fine in the hurricane. If they have had any damage, they haven’t revealed it. They are known for working on restoring homes in Waco, Texas. The fans would love to see them help out and fix some of the homes that were damaged from Hurricane Harvey during this hard time.

Hurricane Harvey has been destroying homes and causing a lot of damage throughout the state of Texas. Chip and Joanna are really focused on helping raise money for relief efforts, which says a lot about their character and what type of people they are and this is one reason that the fans love them so much.

Fun fact: Chip and Jo plant a magnolia tree in the landscape of every home they renovate. We sure love seeing these beauties in full bloom at the Silos! #MagnoliaSilos #Wacotown A post shared by Magnolia (@magnolia) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Are you excited to get a Texas Forever shirt from Joanna and Chip Gaines? Do you feel like this is a great choice for a fundraiser? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss Fixer Upper on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Chip Gaines/Instagram]