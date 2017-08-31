’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins To Sell New Products After Signed Photos Quickly Sold Out

Danielle Mullins quickly rose to fame after appearing in 90 Day Fiance, and her train wreck marriage to Mohamed Jbali became everyone’s obsession. Although their union was obviously a failure, the reality star has actually gotten something good out of it.

The 90 Day Fiance star has previously posted on social media that she was selling autographed pictures. Even though Danielle Mullins is still new to show business and her popularity is certainly nowhere near to other Hollywood royalties, fans immediately showed interest and left comments, asking how to get them.

In fact, Danielle Mullins’ signed memorabilia were quickly sold out after her posting. The 44-year-old reality star then reassured her supporters that she will be restocking soon. The 90 Day Fiance star is selling the photos for $5 each for the smallest one, prices for the bigger pictures were not mentioned.

After the success of her autographed photos, Danielle Mullins revealed that she will be selling other items as well. The 90 Day Fiance star did not say what kind of products she will put up on sale soon, but she confirmed that it’s definitely in the works.

A fan suggested that Danielle Mullins should sell T-shirts with her popular “catchphrases from the show.”

Danielle Mullins is definitely one of the most popular stars in 90 Day Fiance. Although the TLC show has a lot of couples that provides constant drama, her relationship with Mohamed Jbali got the most attention.

When the much younger Tunisian flew to the U.S. to be with Danielle Mullins, they looked happy to finally be with other. But just like most people have predicted, their relationship did not last long.

Danielle Mullins constantly accused Mohamed Jbali of cheating, while he shockingly revealed during the 90 Day Fiance reunion that he could not stand his ex-wife’s body odor that made him lose interest.

After the revelation, many sympathized for Danielle Mullins but she also started to get a lot of critics after hearing Mohamed Jbali’s side.

Although Danielle Mullins initially wanted to keep a good friendship with Mohamed Jbali, she quickly had a change of heart after feeling used and ignored. Now, the 90 Day Fiance star is hoping for her ex-husband to be deported to Tunisia after filing for an annulment.

Danielle Mullins has repeatedly said that she’s done with Mohamed Jbali and that he’s the worst mistake that she has ever done in her life, but many have noticed that she still keeps a tab on her ex-husband and was even accused of stalking by the viewers.

