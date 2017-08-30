Beyonce Promises Help For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey, Houston Pastor Says ‘She’s Giving Big Without Fanfare’

Beyonce is giving back to her beloved hometown. The mother of three has pledged help for Houston after it was hit by Hurricane Harvey.

As the mega-storm continues to dump rain on the 4th most populous U.S. city, relief efforts from regular citizen and celebrities alike have been pouring in as well. Earlier this week, Beyonce, one of Houston’s most famous natives, expressed her intent to “help as many” victims of Hurricane Harvey as she can.

On Monday, the “Formation” singer took to Instagram and posted a tribute to Houston and reminded her fellow Texans that they were all in her prayers. Beyonce also released an official statement to the Houston Chronicle informing everyone about her plans to assist victims of the natural disaster.

In her statement, Beyonce expressed her sympathy and support to all the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Lemonade singer also expressed her gratitude to the brave rescuers who continue to risk their lives to save others.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help.”

Beyonce also revealed that she is working out details with her BeyGOOD team and Pastor Rudy Rasmus to implement a plan to help as many as they can.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in Downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Although the singer did not specifically reveal what kind of charitable efforts she’s planning to do or how much she is donating, it is reportedly going to have a huge impact in Houston.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, Rev. Rudy Rasmus of St. John’s United Methodist Church confirmed that Beyonce has teamed up with him to execute a relief effort for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Rev. Rasmus also revealed that Beyonce has already done a lot for her community in the past but requested to keep it private and to not publicize her charitable deeds. He also reiterated that Beyonce was never flashy when it comes to her donations, adding that the singer has always been a blessing to them.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 24, 2016 at 10:38am PDT

It can be recalled that Beyonce was rumored to have already donated $7 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. However, Pastor Rudy claimed that even if it was true, people can’t expect Beyonce to confirm it.

This is not the first time Beyonce and JAY-Z have helped people in need under the radar. In 2015, the power couple quietly reached out to people in Nepal through the BeyGOOD Foundation following a devastating earthquake. They also hosted multiple food drives in the Houston area in the past as well.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 20, 2015 at 11:03am PDT

As for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Pastor Rudy announced that he and Beyonce are mobilizing efforts to gather as many supplies as they can that will be quite essential in the coming days.

Rev. Rudy Rasmus officiated Beyonce and JAY-Z’s wedding in 2008.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]