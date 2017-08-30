Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 7? [Spoilers]

The players on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 were tested tonight on MTV, as they had to remember the logos from all 30 seasons. This definitely tested the knowledge of these players on The Challenge 2017, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Check out the results in our The Challenge XXX spoilers below.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, we had Jenna and Tony back in the house. There was some drama after a night of drinking, as Jordan made an inappropriate joke to Jemmye and it ended up getting him voted to the Presidio. He ended up taking on Ammo and was a winner, so Ammo was eliminated. The ladies still have to battle it out, as we will watch Marie take on Tori tonight.

Elimination Challenge

We go back to the challenge and see Ammo having medical issues after his loss. The ambulance comes and takes him away, as they work on him. Now the girls go in and they have to pull three patches off their opponent. This is no competition, as Tori gets all three patches very quickly, which means Marie has been eliminated on The Challenge XXX tonight!

The Redemption House, Alive Still?

Just when we thought the Redemption House was done, as Jenna and Tony played their way back into the game a couple weeks ago. The house is still open, as we watch Marie arrive there, but all alone. We get a video from Ammo, as he is not coming back to the game. He thinks it is best for his mental health to go back to New York, so he is gone and Marie drinks alone in the Redemption House.

Time to see who's paid attention all these years! #TheChallengeXXX is brand new, TOMORROW at 10/9c! ???? https://t.co/QhKuSovCYg pic.twitter.com/UWugqYf5EW — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 28, 2017

The Challenge

For this next challenge, TJ Lavin says it will be teams of four competing on this one (each team is two guys and two girls). Before even telling them what the challenge is, they have to pick their own teams. The teams are:

Team 1 – Bananas, Hunter, Kailah, and Nicole

Bananas, Hunter, Kailah, and Nicole Team 2 – CT, Leroy, Cara Maria, and Camila

CT, Leroy, Cara Maria, and Camila Team 3 – Nelson, Cory, Britni, and Aneesa

Nelson, Cory, Britni, and Aneesa Team 4 – Derrick, Jordan, Jenna, and Tori

Derrick, Jordan, Jenna, and Tori Team 5 – Tony, Dario, Veronica, and Jemmye

This challenge is called “Ups And Downs” and, as a team, they have to place the logos from all 30 challenges in order. That is a lot of knowledge, as they have 30 seasons to remember. The first team to place all the logos in order will win the challenge and be safe from elimination. They will also nominate one guy and one girl for the elimination challenge. The two last place teams will automatically head to the Presidio to face the Double Cross.

Results

After some struggles, all five teams got the logos on the board. Now it was a matter of determining the correct order. Since Bananas has been in like all of the challenges, how is he so dumb on this challenge? Team 2 wins the challenge and they are safe tonight on The Challenge XXX. Teams 4 and 3 finish next, which means Team 1 and Team 4 are the losing teams and heading to the Presidio.

Nomination Ceremony

The winners discussed the nominations and they vote to nominate Cory, as he has his hit list with their names on it. The vote for the girls is next and it is Aneesa heading to the elimination challenge and she is upset on The Challenge MTV 2017.

The Presidio

Cory and Aneesa will be competing tonight, but now to find them some opponents. The eight losing players face the Double Cross. The girls are first and Nicole draws the double cross, so she is safe tonight and sends Kailah into the elimination challenge. The guys are next and Jordan draws the double cross, so he is safe tonight and sends Hunter into the elimination challenge.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Deadweight.” They will be climbing a ladder to try and reach the top and ring a bell. They will have weights strapped to each foot, which they have to pull through different levels and break the wall. The first one to the top wins.

Results

The girls are up first and it starts out close, but Kailah pulls this one out tonight on The Challenge XXX and Aneesa has been eliminated. It is time for the guys to go at it, but that will wait until next week, as the night comes to an end.

What did you think of tonight’s episode?

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]