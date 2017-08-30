NBA Rumors: Joining San Antonio Spurs Best Move For LeBron James, Says Analyst

After the 2017 NBA Finals, rumors and speculations continue to swirl around LeBron James who’s expected to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in the summer of 2018. James will reportedly exercise his player option to become an unrestricted free agent. Multiple reports claimed that “The King” will be taking his talent to Los Angeles, but an NBA analyst believes the San Antonio Spurs will be the perfect destination for LeBron James.

In the latest episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, FS1 NBA reporter Chris Broussard discussed the future of LeBron James. According to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Broussard is known to have ties with James and his inner circle. Like what most Cavaliers’ fans are hoping, Broussard thinks James will stay in Cleveland.

However, he also noted that there is a reason why the 32-year-old superstar will leave. Before the 2017 NBA draft, a three-team deal could have happened between the Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, and the Indiana Pacers, only if James agreed to sign a long-term contract. The blockbuster trade would have sent Paul George and Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland while the Cavaliers parted ways with Kyrie Irving.

Having George and Bledsoe would strengthen the Cavaliers’ chance of reclaiming the title next season. Unfortunately, James refused to sign an extension, hinting that his Cavs stint is nearing an end.

If LeBron James becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer, most people see the Los Angeles Lakers as his next destination. However, if winning remains James’ top priority, Broussard believes he should join the San Antonio Spurs.

“I think if LeBron James leaves Cleveland and it’s all about winning and where he can win the most championships then I think the best move for him would be to go to San Antonio. If it’s just about winning – not about wanting to be in LA or maximizing his business opportunities or wanting to be in a glamour market or wanting to go play with his friend Chris Paul or whoever – then he should go to San Antonio,” Broussard said.

Unlike Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, LeBron James never had a legendary coach on his side. Eric Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue are good coaches but not yet on the level of Gregg Popovich and Phil Jackson. Joining the Spurs will increase James’ chance of winning more championships which will make him more deserving to be called the G.O.A.T.

Also, this will give him the opportunity to team up with Kawhi Leonard. The combination of the two of the best two-way players in the league, together with coach Gregg Popovich, will give any NBA team a headache, even the Golden State Warriors. However, no one can accurately predict where LeBron James will play next.

As of now, “The King” is focused in the upcoming 2017-18 season. LeBron James warned the league about the kind of player he’s going to be and promised “thunderous dunks, brilliant assists, clutch buckets, and chase-down blocks.” On his Twitter account, James posted a video of his highlights last season and said that he still “got so much more for the archives coming soon.”

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]