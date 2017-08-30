Houston Mom With Wet, Cold Kids Rips Into CNN Reporter For Putting Mic In Her Face [Video]

A CNN reporter looked a bit stunned when she walked up to flood victims arriving at a shelter and got her head bit off by a mom with two young kids in tow. At the time CNN was providing live coverage of the flood-ravaged Houston and the people who have lost everything.

The mother didn’t take kindly to a microphone in her face when walking through the door of a shelter after waiting for days to be rescued with her cold and hungry kids. She walked through the door, and as soon as the microphone came up to her face, the mother said, “Y’all trying to interview people during their worst times. Like, that’s not the smartest thing to do.”

According to the New York Post, the mother — who was only identified as Danielle — laid right into CNN reporter Rosa Flores. The mom also said, “People are really breaking down and y’all sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f**k is wrong with us.”

She “seethed,” writes the Post, then she let her anger be known. She said to the reporter, “And you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face! With me shivering cold, with my kids wet! And you’re still putting a microphone in my face!” This was live on CNN around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

It appeared that Flores approached the woman at random and it also appeared that the woman didn’t expect to be greeted that way when they arrived. The woman said she had been waiting for police to rescue her and the kids for five days while having no food or electricity. She told the reporter, “We got through four feet of water to get them food on the first day…Yea, that’s a lot of s**t.”

Flores appeared flustered as if she didn’t expect this reaction as she approached the flood evacuees at the shelter. She could be heard on camera apologizing to the woman during the woman’s outburst. Jim Acosta, who was at the CNN studios talking with Flores via their remote setup, said to the reporter, “It sounds like you’ve got a very upset family there.” You can see the clip below from a YouTube post.

