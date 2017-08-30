‘America’s Got Talent’: Mel B Gets Revenge On Simon Cowell, Murders Him? [Video]

After a crazy week last week, America’s Got Talent 2017 was back tonight on NBC and the crazy antics continued. Simon Cowell made a crude joke last week about Mel B, which prompted her to throw her glass of water on him. Apparently, the AGT 2017 feud is not over, as Mel B tried to murder Simon tonight on America’s Got Talent Season 12? Check out the details and video below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

During the live shows on America’s Got Talent Season 12 last week, Simon was giving feedback to one of the contestants and made a joke about Mel B and her wedding night. Mel B was having none of it and, per usual, got up and threw her glass of water at Simon. This was not the first time she has done this, and it definitely won’t be her last.

The tension between the AGT 2017 judges continued tonight, as Colin Cloud took the stage to perform his magic act. He brought Simon up on the stage to start the performance and Colin was going to solve the murder of Simon Cowell before it even happened. Of course, he used Mel B as part of the act and the one given the murder weapon.

Had so much fun with you @officialmelb LOVE YOU ???? pic.twitter.com/cKPE8B4gsc — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) August 28, 2017

This was a very long act and was very confusing at times, as Cloud had too many things and people going on at one time. It ended with Simon being “killed” because he stole a member of the audience’s collection of Justin Bieber CDs. The audience member got to choose the murder weapon, which was a white knife.

This is when Colin Cloud called Mel B to the stage to stand behind Simon, who looked a little nervous on America’s Got Talent 2017. Colin gave the knife to Mel B and eventually told her to stab Simon, and Mel B did not hold back.

If you’re voting for @Colin_Cloud after you catch your breath, RETWEET and try to keep it all together. #AGT pic.twitter.com/jQbiJanQkR — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 30, 2017

Fortunately for Simon, it was a rubber knife. Of the knives the audience member had to choose from, the white knife was the only rubber knife there. So, it looks like Simon was saved by a rubber knife tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017, but Mel B was not afraid to try and stab him.

What did you think of this performance on AGT 2017 tonight?

