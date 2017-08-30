Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Secrets: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Uses Cheap Product As Part Of Skincare Routine

Kylie Jenner has proven time and time again that she is more than just Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister. Whatever the popular teen wears and touches instantly goes sold out. So when the Life of Kylie star revealed one of her beauty secrets on social media, many were shocked that she uses a cheap product as a part of her skincare routine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been making a name for herself and becoming her own brand, but that does not mean that Kylie Jenner is not using other products too. Most teens are looking up to the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, and they always try to figure out and follow her beauty secrets. Now, a short clip revealed that one doesn’t have to rob a bank to clean their faces like the Kylie Lip Kit mogul.

Kylie Jenner’s face is definitely her main bread and butter in the Hollywood industry, so many expected that the 20-year-old TV personality uses the highest quality and the most expensive products out there to keep her skin beautiful. However, her Snapchat video revealed that her favorite cold cream is actually pocket-friendly.

The Life of Kylie star took to Snapchat to share a package that she received full of skincare products. Kylie Jenner then showed a big tub of Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser with a bedazzled and personalized lid, noting that it was her “favorite cold cream.” Although this Pond’s cream is definitely not her one and only holy grail, it is certainly nice to know that her budget-conscious fans can afford one of her key skincare products.

Meanwhile, her older sister Kendall Jenner may be known for her sweet and pretty face but the Victoria’s Secret model is certainly not one to hold back her thoughts, especially when it comes to Kylie Jenner. In one of the episodes of Keeping Up The Kardashians, Gigi Hadid’s BFF commented about the Life of Kylie star’s face that caught her off guard.

Kendall Jenner was frantically arranging their new “Kendall + Kylie” collection in one of the clips while Kylie Jenner was trying to calm her sister down by telling her that everything will be okay. There was one point that the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan held the model’s hand, looked her straight in the eyes and assured her that they “got this.” In response, the 21-year-old fashion model told Kylie Jenner that she looked like a Bratz doll (a doll known for having huge eyes and lips).

Although Kendall Jenner’s comment does not confirm whether her sister has done something to her face, it did remind everyone how much Kylie Jenner’s appearance changed.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]