NFL Rumors: Jacksonville Jaguars Looking To Deal WR Allen Hurns

Wide receiver Allen Hurns may be on his out as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are several reports that the Jaguars are exploring trade possibilities for Allen Hurns leading up to the start of the NFL season.

As other NFL teams are figuring out ways to fine tune their rosters by adding talent, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to unload it. Allen Hurns is likely to become a casualty due to his high salary.

According to CBS Sports via Ryan O’Halloran, the Jacksonville Jaguars could look to deal Allen Hurns. With a mass of roster cuts getting ready to take place over the weekend, the Jaguars are expected to get some calls for the talented receiver.

This weekend all NFL teams will be monitoring the waiver wire in an effort to bolster their rosters and find hidden gems. Also, the trade market will be active. NFL trades have already taken place, with the latest deal happening between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald from the 49ers, according to ESPN. In return, the Steelers sent a 2018 fourth round pick to the 49ers. Getting Vance McDonald marks the second trade the Pittsburgh Steelers have made in less than a week. There has been a total of six NFL trades that have taken place in that timeframe.

The NFL rumor going into the final week of preseason football is that the Jacksonville Jaguars may move Allen Hurns. There is nothing substantial confirming that the Jaguars are actively shopping Hurns, but a team has emerged with a huge need for a wide receiver.

The Chicago Bears need to replace the injured Cameron Meredith. The Bears’ third-year receiver tore his anterior cruciate ligament (courtesy of the Chicago Tribune) this past Sunday while the Bears were playing the Tennessee Titans. After losing their top receiver, it is conceivable that the Bears would reach out to the Jaguars about Allen Hurns.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Bears might look within their current roster for answers. No one in their current batch of receivers is a sure thing. The story with each Bears’ receiver is that they are either unproven, oft-injured, or ineffective. This would open the door for the of the Bears and Jaguars to talk trade.

Allen Hurns may not be the answer for the Jacksonville Jaguars with Allen Robinson entrenched as their lead receiver. It would be drastically different for the Chicago Bears.

If the Jaguars have decided to shop Allen Hurns, it signals that their offensive philosophy is changing.

The Jaguars will rely on a heavy rushing attack until they sort out their problems at quarterback. Currently, the Jaguars are in the process of evaluating incumbent starter Blake Bortles and his backup, Chad Henne. The latter started for the Jaguars in their third preseason game.

If the Jaguars determine that Chad Henne is their starter, a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, and Chris Ivory can be expected. Instead of having Allen Hurns eat up cap space while seldom being utilized, the Jaguars could be convinced to trade him for a draft pick.

The cap hit for the Jacksonville Jaguars would be $7 million if they traded Allen Hurns before the NFL trade deadline. There is not a cap penalty beyond this season, which would take the Jaguars off the hook for the $33 million Hurns has remaining on his deal at that point.

The Chicago Bears are a team with a lot of cap space. The Bears can absorb a large contract such as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Allen Hurns. Whether or not the Jaguars and Bears will find some common ground remains to be seen. A match between the Jaguars and Bears is there. Also, there are some NFL rumors already stirring (courtesy of Sports Mockery) regarding both teams.

