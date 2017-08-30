Best Buy Apologizes For Gouging Prices On Water During Hurricane

Best Buy has now apologized for gouging prices on water at a Houston branch during Hurricane Harvey, according to TMZ.

The apology came after a photo, which has since gone viral, showed the store selling 12 packs of Smartwater at $29.98 and 24 packs of Dasani at $42.96 — more than double the price that these packs of water normally go for.

Best Buy has spoken out about the issue, saying that this was a big mistake on the part of some of their employees. The company has also promised not to do this again in the future.

Best Buy explained that they don’t normally sell water but had made an exemption due to Hurricane Harvey. They said that the employees got confused and were pricing it based on what it would be if you took the price of a single bottle of water and multiplied it.

People on social media have weighed in on the matter, with some defending Best Buy for what they see was an honest mistake. Others, however, have expressed their dismay with the outlet.

One Houston resident sent me a pic of water he saw being sold for *$42* at a nearby Best Buy. They were kind enough to offer $29 bottles too pic.twitter.com/8dKz3sJJM1 — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

